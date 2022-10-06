ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Two Russians arrive by boat in Alaska, request asylum

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqUnz_0iPBkOAt00

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life right now’ in Russia, her wife says

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.

Alaska’s senators, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, on Thursday said the individuals landed at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement doesn’t specify when the incident occurred though Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by a “senior community leader from the Bering Strait region” on Tuesday morning.

A Sullivan spokesperson, Ben Dietderich, said it was the office’s understanding that the individuals had arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the western Alaska hub community of Nome and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Chukotka Peninsula, Siberia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
KGET

Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother arrested, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four family members has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Authorities did not provide any […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
KGET

At least 1 dead in I-5 motorcycle crash in Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP. The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic […]
LEBEC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Alaska#Asylum#Bering Sea#Foreign Policy#Russians#Alaskan#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Republicans
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
KGET

Hundreds gather in Bakersfield for protest against Iranian government

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield protesters gathered at the Park at River Walk Sunday evening to fight for women’s rights in Iran. This coming after a 22-year-old woman was detained for allegedly incorrectly wearing her hijab. She died while in police custody, witnesses claiming she was beaten to death. More than 200 protesters of all […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
KGET

New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and […]
POTUS
KGET

Rep. Ro Khanna discusses labor rights in America, rising gas prices

(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Fremont, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the letter he led to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz imploring that company to work with and support its unionized workers.  Rep. Khanna also discusses his support for California’s ‘FAST recovery act’, and why he believes in improving worker […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy