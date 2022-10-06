New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is a top-ranked orthopedic hospital in the U.S. Here are three major leaders to know from the hospital:. Louis Shapiro. President and CEO: Mr. Shapiro has held the top leadership role at HSS since October 2006. He has more than three decades of experience including roles at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health, McKinsey & Company and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny General Hospital. Under his leadership, HSS has been recognized with the Gallup Great Workplace Award twice. HSS has also seen significant growth and expansion of its facilities under his leadership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO