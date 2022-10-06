ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather Inks Life-Rights Deal With Hidden Empire Films, Announces ‘The GOAT’ Docuseries About Life and Career

By Angelique Jackson
 4 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to chronicle his life and career as a champion boxer through a new docuseries, titled “The GOAT,” after inking a life-rights deal with Hidden Empire Films’ Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor .

“Now is the perfect time to share my story with the world and let viewers in on my journey from early days of hardships to overcoming adversity to become the athlete and entrepreneur I am today,” Mayweather said in a statement announcing the deal. “As someone who owns his own brand, I can’t think of better partners than Deon, Roxanne, Robert F. Smith — the wealthiest African American in the world — and Hidden Empire Films, a prolific Black-owned production company. This is going to be incredibly special!”

Under the new pact, Hidden Empire Films gains exclusive access to Mayweather’s personal library of never-before-seen footage, including hundreds of hours of video and audio recorded on his journey to becoming the world’s highest paid athlete in the world and the undefeated welterweight world champion. With the material, the Taylors plan to produce “The GOAT” docuseries, as well as a documentary and ultimately a narrative series under their Hidden Empire Films banner (“Black & Blue,” “Fatale,” “The Intruder”). Billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith will serve as executive producer on the developing projects, Omar Joseph will co-produce and James McNair will co-produce on behalf of Mayweather’s The Money Team (The MT).

“As a Black filmmaker, it is beyond an honor to have the opportunity to assist in telling the world one of the most iconic boxing stories we have ever heard,” said Deon Taylor of partnering with Mayweather. “Floyd truly is the G.O.A.T. and we are so blessed to share his amazing path to becoming one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports today. Our entire Hidden Empire team is excited for audiences to witness the chapters of his life.”

Added Roxanne Taylor: “I feel extremely blessed to work on bringing such an incredible project to life. As a producer, I live to find stories like this. The fact that Floyd’s story has never been told before to a broader audience makes it that much more special.”

Likewise, Smith described the forthcoming series as “timeless.” He said, “Watching Floyd Mayweather control his own destiny to become one of the greatest fighters of all time and more importantly one of the most brilliant minds in the business of pro boxing has been amazing to watch. Inspiration, passion and willingness to overcome are all traits of this icon and we are extremely honored to be a small part in telling Floyd’s incredible life story for all the world to see.”

A press release detailing the deal recounted Mayweather’s backstory on the way to his 50-0 record: “Cashing in on his talent and personality, Floyd is a walking, talking, self-generating moneymaking machine who has reached unrivaled success in and outside of the ring. [He] was influenced by two dynamic figures, his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr. and his Uncle Roger, the former heavyweight champion who passed away in 2020. Raised by his grandmother who stepped in the absence of his parents, she encouraged him to focus on school and the boxing gym.”

Earlier Thursday, Mayweather and Deon Taylor spoke with TMZ Sports about “The GOAT”, explaining that the upcoming series gives the boxer the chance to show the world “a different part of Floyd Mayweather.”

The series will chronicle Mayweather’s childhood through the beginning of his professional boxing career in 1996, and all the bouts in the ring along the way to becoming the world’s richest boxer. Despite sharing “the good, the bad, the ugly” of his life and career in the series, Mayweather predicts that “people are gonna love it.”

“I want to be able to tell my story in my way,” Mayweather shared in the interview. “I don’t want the people to think I take certain pieces out and it’s all glory. There’s a lot of ups and downs in life every day. And there’s a lot of struggles. Not just with myself but with my loved ones.”

“The GOAT” will follow in the tradition of the hit ESPN Films-Netflix 2020 series “The Last Dance,” which focused on NBA legend Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 world champion Chicago Bulls using never-before-seen footage. The project will begin filming next year. A distribution deal is still in the works.

Quincy Newell of Sander Roberts, LLP negotiated this deal on behalf of Hidden Empire Films with Jona Rechnitz acting on behalf of TMT. Taylor and Avent Taylor are represented by Entertainment 360 and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.

