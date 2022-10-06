ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

kidnewsradio.com

Reporting wildlife crimes – how to be a good witness

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Every year, Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers rely on citizen reports to identify and investigate wildlife violations throughout the state. Without dedicated sportsmen and women doing the right thing—making the call and reporting—many wildlife violations would go undetected, undocumented and unsolved.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 392 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 392 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Wall of Warmth accepting donations now

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. This project is put together in efforts to to keep East Idaho warm this winter by giving thousands of coats to those in need.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Another great year for Idaho tourism

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – From the views of the Tetons to the Treasure Valley, the Gem State has a lot to offer. After another fiscal year has closed, Idaho tourism saw nearly a 40% increase in the amount of tourist traffic though the state. “An absolute record shattering year...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

No, that’s not a giant hornet: U of I entomologists educate community after false sightings

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — A harmless, native insect known as the cicada killer wasp is being mistaken throughout Idaho as an international invader with a menacing reputation. University of Idaho Extension Entomologists Jason Thomas of Minidoka County and Brad Stokes of Elmore County recently responded to several purported sightings of northern giant hornets – formerly referred to as murder hornets – known for their painful sting and decimation of honeybee colonies.
MOSCOW, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices hold steady despite national surge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. On Monday, Idaho’s...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit to be livestreamed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit will discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a welcome message from Governor Gordon. The summit will focus on improving mental health for all Wyoming residents through partnerships and enhanced...
WYOMING STATE
kidnewsradio.com

BLM seeks nominations to Idaho Resource Advisory Council

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for 30 days to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM making recommendations on public land use planning and management throughout Idaho. Completed application packages should be submitted...
IDAHO STATE

