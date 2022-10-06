Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Reporting wildlife crimes – how to be a good witness
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Every year, Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers rely on citizen reports to identify and investigate wildlife violations throughout the state. Without dedicated sportsmen and women doing the right thing—making the call and reporting—many wildlife violations would go undetected, undocumented and unsolved.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 392 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 392 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
kidnewsradio.com
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. This project is put together in efforts to to keep East Idaho warm this winter by giving thousands of coats to those in need.
kidnewsradio.com
Another great year for Idaho tourism
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – From the views of the Tetons to the Treasure Valley, the Gem State has a lot to offer. After another fiscal year has closed, Idaho tourism saw nearly a 40% increase in the amount of tourist traffic though the state. “An absolute record shattering year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
No, that’s not a giant hornet: U of I entomologists educate community after false sightings
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — A harmless, native insect known as the cicada killer wasp is being mistaken throughout Idaho as an international invader with a menacing reputation. University of Idaho Extension Entomologists Jason Thomas of Minidoka County and Brad Stokes of Elmore County recently responded to several purported sightings of northern giant hornets – formerly referred to as murder hornets – known for their painful sting and decimation of honeybee colonies.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices hold steady despite national surge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. On Monday, Idaho’s...
kidnewsradio.com
Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit to be livestreamed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit will discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a welcome message from Governor Gordon. The summit will focus on improving mental health for all Wyoming residents through partnerships and enhanced...
kidnewsradio.com
Salmon Region irrigators asked to contact Fish and Game before turning water off for season
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – With the irrigation season winding down and efforts to keep fish out of local ditches, irrigators who divert water from area rivers and streams are asked to call Idaho Fish and Game’s Screen Program several days before shutting off their water for the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
kidnewsradio.com
BLM seeks nominations to Idaho Resource Advisory Council
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for 30 days to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM making recommendations on public land use planning and management throughout Idaho. Completed application packages should be submitted...
Comments / 0