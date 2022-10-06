Read full article on original website
The pressing issue Auburn’s offense must resolve to have a chance against No. 9 Ole Miss
Auburn’s offense was left searching for more answers after its meandering performance last weekend against Georgia, and one of the most pressing issues the unit needs to resolve entering Week 7 — with a trip to Ole Miss on the itinerary — is finding a way to sustain drives.
Statistically speaking: Auburn’s defense folding in the red zone midway through season
Auburn’s mantra on defense this season has been to try to “defend every blade of grass” on the field, but those blades of grass between the goal line and the 20-yard line have proven particularly tricky for the Tigers’ defense at the season’s midway point.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss
The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia
Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
Scarbinsky: Auburn will be helpless and hopeless until it is Harsin-less
I’m glad Pat Dye wasn’t alive to see this. With his roots in Georgia and his legacy at Auburn, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved him like no other, in a different way than the Iron Bowl, which he lifted to a level all its own. Dye...
Auburn opens as biggest underdog against Ole Miss since 2001
For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.
Jalen Milroe ‘played with a lot of anxiety’ against Texas A&M, Saban says
The lights were bright and the stage grand for Jalen Milroe’s first start as Alabama quarterback. Stepping in for injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the redshirt freshman had a primetime network audience for Saturday night’s showdown with Texas A&M. Though ultimately successful, the native Texan’s night ran hot and cold.
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s blowout of rival Auburn
Georgia continued its recent run of dominance in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, and Auburn continued its downward trend in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The second-ranked Bulldogs won their fifth straight against the Tigers, and their eighth in a row in the rivalry at Sanford Stadium, in the form of a 42-10 blowout between the hedges Saturday evening. Georgia’s run game wore down Auburn to the tune of 292 yards and six touchdowns, while Auburn’s offense continued to search for answers as the season hit its midway point.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
What Bryan Harsin said during the presser after 42-10 loss at No. 2 Georgia
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will address reporters after the Tigers’ 42-10 loss against No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers had 258 yards on offense compared to 500 yards by the Bulldogs. Auburn trailed 14-0 at the half. Auburn had 10 penalties and 10 first downs on offense, and 93...
Georgia vs. Auburn college football 2022 live stream (10/8) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Georgia Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, October 8, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be live streamed via Paramount+. No. 2 Georgia is 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the SEC this season, while Auburn is 3-2, 1-1. The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Tigers 34-10 in 2021 in Auburn.
How Alabama compares to Tennessee
The Alabama-Tennessee hype train is coming down the tracks don’t expect it to slow down. With ESPN’s College GameDay coming in the morning and a 2:30 p.m. CT CBS broadcast timeslot, this will be the game everyone’s watching this week. These two are in the top six of the AP poll as the Vols carry a 6-0 record into what’ll be the hottest Neyland Stadium ticket in decades.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Bryan Harsin ‘freaking frustrated’ by miscues in loss at No. 2 Georgia
An exhausted Bryan Harsin let out an audible sigh before answering a question on Auburn’s scoring woes Saturday after the Tigers lost 42-10 against No. 2 Georgia. “I wish I had the answer for that. Alright? I really do,” Harsin told reporters. “If I did, we would fix those things. I think part of the struggle is you’re playing good teams. Part of the struggles are self-inflicted things we’ve done to ourselves.”
Alabama lands in-state 5-star WR during Texas A&M game
During its game against Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama got an early jump on its 2025 recruiting class when Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams announced his commitment on social media. Williams, who was a quarterback prior to his freshman season, is a 5-star recruit, according to the 247...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
What Saban said about Alabama’s win over Texas A&M, QBs
Alabama just survived the scare of the year to beat Texas A&M, 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban is about to step to the podium. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban said it’s always great to win. He said the fans “probably has as much to do with the win as anything.”
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Carver-Montgomery dominates Wetumpka
Carver-Montgomery delivered a dominating performance Friday and earned a 33-13 road victory over Wetumpka at Hohenburg Field. The Wolverines (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 2) overwhelmed the Indians with their speed and dominant defensive line, which features five-star prospects James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw, who will likely go to the same college as a package deal.
