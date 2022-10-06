ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss

The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia

Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn opens as biggest underdog against Ole Miss since 2001

For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s blowout of rival Auburn

Georgia continued its recent run of dominance in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, and Auburn continued its downward trend in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The second-ranked Bulldogs won their fifth straight against the Tigers, and their eighth in a row in the rivalry at Sanford Stadium, in the form of a 42-10 blowout between the hedges Saturday evening. Georgia’s run game wore down Auburn to the tune of 292 yards and six touchdowns, while Auburn’s offense continued to search for answers as the season hit its midway point.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Georgia vs. Auburn college football 2022 live stream (10/8) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, October 8, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be live streamed via Paramount+. No. 2 Georgia is 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the SEC this season, while Auburn is 3-2, 1-1. The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Tigers 34-10 in 2021 in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How Alabama compares to Tennessee

The Alabama-Tennessee hype train is coming down the tracks don’t expect it to slow down. With ESPN’s College GameDay coming in the morning and a 2:30 p.m. CT CBS broadcast timeslot, this will be the game everyone’s watching this week. These two are in the top six of the AP poll as the Vols carry a 6-0 record into what’ll be the hottest Neyland Stadium ticket in decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Bryan Harsin ‘freaking frustrated’ by miscues in loss at No. 2 Georgia

An exhausted Bryan Harsin let out an audible sigh before answering a question on Auburn’s scoring woes Saturday after the Tigers lost 42-10 against No. 2 Georgia. “I wish I had the answer for that. Alright? I really do,” Harsin told reporters. “If I did, we would fix those things. I think part of the struggle is you’re playing good teams. Part of the struggles are self-inflicted things we’ve done to ourselves.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama lands in-state 5-star WR during Texas A&M game

During its game against Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama got an early jump on its 2025 recruiting class when Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams announced his commitment on social media. Williams, who was a quarterback prior to his freshman season, is a 5-star recruit, according to the 247...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Carver-Montgomery dominates Wetumpka

Carver-Montgomery delivered a dominating performance Friday and earned a 33-13 road victory over Wetumpka at Hohenburg Field. The Wolverines (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 2) overwhelmed the Indians with their speed and dominant defensive line, which features five-star prospects James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw, who will likely go to the same college as a package deal.
WETUMPKA, AL
