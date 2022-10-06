Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Investigation into shots fired near Barstow High School lead to local woman arrested for attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, and felon in possession of firearm.

Read full article on original website
Related
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
247headline.com
Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash
ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
Suspect’s laser pointing allegedly causes own collision in San Bernardino County
A man allegedly caused a collision after shining a laser into another driver’s eyes in San Bernardino County on Saturday. The suspect, 46-year-old Scott Socea of Lancaster, has been issued a citation for brandishing a weapon. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened along Highway 138 in Phelan a little after […]
foxla.com
Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
Fontana Herald News
Four men, including one from Fontana, are arrested on armed robbery charge following short pursuit
Four men, including one from Fontana, were arrested after a pursuit following an armed robbery in Redlands on Oct. 5, according to the Redlands Police Department. Responding officers arrived to see three men running out of the T-Mobile store at 10040 Alabama Street and get into a waiting vehicle in front of the store. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle collided into a median in a nearby parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
vvng.com
Gofundme launched for 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in crash near Lancaster
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in a traffic accident near Lancaster has launched a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses. It happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:05 am, in the area of Avenue J at 140th...
onscene.tv
3 Alarm Fire Tears Through 3rd Story Of Law Firm Offices | San Bernardino
10.08.2022 | 2:52 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at about 2:52 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 215 N. D St. in San Bernardino. First arriving units located a well-established fire on the 3rd floor of a commercial building. A third alarm was requested. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
80-year-old woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino County: Deputies
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino County woman is dead after sheriff's deputies say she was attacked by two dogs in the Baldy Mesa area. Deputies were called to the intersection area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Baldy Mesa is an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County approximately 35 miles north of San Bernardino. When they arrived, they found 80-year-old Soon Han unresponsive in the road. After an investigation, deputies determined that Han was out for a walk when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
vvng.com
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan. The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the...
Adelanto man gets pulled over for DUI while awaiting trial for DUI manslaughter
An Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol early Thursday morning. His arrest comes months after he was released on bail while awaiting trial for DUI manslaughter. Ysidro Pinon, 22, was arrested around 2:05 a.m. on Highway 395 near Rancho Road in Adelanto. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s […]
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested during the early morning last Tuesday for possession of unregistered firearms and “Ghost Gun” manufacturing equipment.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a local man arrested during the early morning on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 for possession of unregistered firearms and “Ghost Gun” manufacturing equipment. According to a press release...
onscene.tv
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
SoCal man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2-month smash-and-grab robbery spree
A 22-year-old from San Bernardino County was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree targeting cellphone stores across Southern California, the Department of Justice announced.
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
Comments / 1