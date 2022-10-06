Today in Crypto: Former Celsius Execs Withdrew $17M Before Company Filed Chapter 11; Citi Ventures Invests in Digital Asset Management Startup xalts

Read full article on original website
HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
Mizuho Securities, Rakuten Securities Ally on Asset Management Services
Aiming to offer asset management consulting services both online and in person, Tokyo-based Mizuho Securities and Tokyo-based Rakuten Securities Holdings have announced a strategic capital and business alliance. In the deal, Mizuho Securities is to buy 19.99% of Rakuten Securities Holdings for 80 billion yen (about $552 million), Reuters reported...
Today in Crypto: MobileCoin Debuts Data-Protecting Stablecoin; Blockchain Hackers 'Could Have Gotten More,' Binance Exec Says
Cryptocurrency and payment firm MobileCoin has teamed up with stablecoin platform Reserve to make a new stablecoin called Electronic Dollars (eUSD), which will focus on protecting users’ private transactional data, Coindesk wrote. eUSD is backed by numerous other stablecoins such as USD Coin, Pax dollar and trueUSD, with all...
UK FinTechs Call for Full Financial Data Sharing to Support Cardholders
Some U.K. FinTechs have accused various credit card issuers of not giving customers full access to their own data and costing consumers “millions.”. In a letter to City minister Andrew Griffith, Gavin Shuker, CEO of credit card management startup Cardeo, said that the 14.5 million interest-paying cardholders in the U.K. have been losing money amid the external pressures of the cost of living crisis, the Financial Times reported Saturday (Oct. 8).
Financial Scams up the Ante for FI Investment in AI-Powered Tools
Something’s got to give, as the old song goes. As Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, remarked to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster with a nod to fraud attacks bedeviling financial institutions: “The problem is big, and it continues to grow. So doing nothing isn’t really a solution to the problem.”
Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance Launches Platform for SMBs in Africa
Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance has launched a new user interface and new products as part of a platform that helps streamline cross-border payments for owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa. Vella 2.0 bridges TradFi with DeFi and cryptocurrency rails to provide these owners of SMBs with alternative...
Digitization Efforts Bring Unexpected Knock-on Benefits to Finance Operations
CFOs and treasurers are pragmatic people who spend a lot of time preparing for worst-case scenarios. Small wonder they’re equipping their companies with the digital tools they need to survive — and thrive — in any storm. In a series of conversations on digitization, financial leaders in...
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
UAE’s Commercial Bank International Enters the Metaverse
Dubai-based Commercial Bank International (CBI) has rolled out a metaverse location to enhance the integration of real and digital worlds, a press release says. The virtual CBI location is open in Decentraland for visitors, at cbi.dcl.eth or using the coordinates (63, -127). It can also be accessed through Portals. The...
Binance's Blockchain Back in Action Following $100M Cross-Chain Bridge Hack
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's BNB Chain is back up and running following an estimated $100M cross-chain bridge hack that led to the illicit transfer of digital assets and sensitive information. The world’s largest exchange tweeted Friday morning (Oct. 7) that the network is back online. “We have now resumed @BNBCHAIN...
Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services
Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
FTX Launches Branded Visa Debit Cards for Purchases
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is collaborating with Visa to launch debit cards in 40 countries, with initial rollouts across Latin America followed by Europe and Asia. The FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be linked directly to a user’s FTX accounts and will initially be offered in the U.S., according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Friday (Oct. 7).
Mastercard: Experiential Spending on Restaurants, Travel Keeps Rising
Americans have made double-digit increases in their spending on travel, fuel and convenience, electronics and restaurants over the last year, Mastercard reported Friday (Oct. 7) in a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse. Overall U.S. sales excluding auto gained that much as well, with 11% year-over-year growth in September....
Today in B2B Payments: New Tools Deliver Trade Finance, Cash Velocity
Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
Building a Business Case for Blockchain Streaming Tech
If you look at the top five industries that blockchain developers want to disrupt, streaming video and music will be somewhere on the list. The core of blockchain-based streaming companies and content-sharing firms like D.Tube, Dlive, and Theta seek to compete with giants like YouTube and Twitch with decentralized networks that give content providers much more freedom from corporate control and censorship.
What Are Cross-Chain Transactions and Why Are They Being Hacked?
With the cross-chain payments bridge of top global exchange Binance’s BNB Chain blockchain the victim of a $570 million cryptocurrency hack — the latest in a series of mega-thefts that had already seen more than $2 billion stolen — it’s worth taking a look at what the cross-chain transactions these bridges facilitate actually are and why they are so vulnerable.
Simplifying X-Border Flows Key to Achieving Global CBDC Interoperability
In an announcement last month, the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed the five companies that have been selected to partake in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the two-year investigation phase of the digital euro project. Amazon, Caixabank, the European Payments Initiative (EPI), Nexi and Worldline are each...
Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil
The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts in a bid to prevent a “fire sale”.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly...
Portugal Proposes New Taxes on Crypto Transactions
Portugal wants to begin taxing digital currency gains on purchases held for less than a year, according to a proposal in the country’s 2023 budget. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Oct. 10), the proposal would tax gains on crypto holdings held for under a year at a rate of 28%, while continuing to exempt crypto assets held for more than 365 days.
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
