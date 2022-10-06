Read full article on original website
What to expect from Michigan Football and Penn State
Looking ahead to Michigan football and Penn State on Saturday, here are four thoughts on the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. This Saturday on October 15th the Wolverines of Michigan football will get their first real test of the season, as 10th-ranked Penn State comes into town. Both teams are looking to keep their undefeated season alive and stay in the three-way race for first in the Big Ten East standings.
Another QB to watch for Michigan Football in 2024
Michigan football fans are focused on five-star QB Jadyn Davis in the 2024 class but another top-100 signal-caller will be in Ann Arbor this weekend. When it comes to the 2024 recruiting class, Michigan football has been laser focused lately on one target in particular — five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
