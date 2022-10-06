Read full article on original website
Man charged in shooting deaths of 3 relatives in Horry, Richland Counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County man is in custody and charges are pending in the shooting deaths of three family members—two in Richland County and one in Horry County, according to officials. On Monday, around 2:25 p.m. 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody in...
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Horry Co. counselor talks COVID impacts on mental health of children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday is World Mental Health Day. The day raises awareness and mobilizes efforts to support mental health. In 2020, mental health-related visits to emergency rooms jumped 31% among kids 12 to 17 years old. ABC15 spoke to a counselor at Oceanic Counseling Group, John...
Troopers investigating school bus crash in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. A community member shared pictures of the wreck showing a car that hit the bus in the rear. No word as of yet as to if anyone was hurt in...
Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the start of his trial, a Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to charges for a Myrtle Beach shooting. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, said Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection to shooting on Front Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Front Street in Georgetown on Oct. 1. Franklin Ezekial Grant Jr. is being charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to a release.
Second round of voter registration cards being mailed out in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people have questions regarding why they're being mailed new voter registrations after just getting a new card a few months ago. The group, Inquiring Minds Want to Know, held a news conference last month outside the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office on the matter.
5-year-old accidentally shoots self, sister at Dillon County home: Sheriff
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his 7-year-old sister after the child managed to get a hold of a gun and it discharged at a home off of Highway 301, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. He said the 7-year-old girl is being...
Myrtle Beach will recognize, celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day every year on Oct. 10
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach officially recognized and declared Oct. 10 as "Indigenous Peoples' Day." City officials said it is in recognition of "our long Native American history in the Land of the Chicora." The proclamation was signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune on Sept....
Appeal board's exception for Horry County developer could hurt residents, state says
WPDE — An attempt to reverse a local appeals board decision may land Horry County leaders in court. That decision may also jeopardize the discounted premiums for thousands of flood insurance users across the county. The decision was made by the little-known Board of Construction Appeals Board in August....
52-year-old found dead inside her Conway-area home; Homicide investigation underway
A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead around 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office believes...
Deputies investigating after body found in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on a scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor said the community is...
Conway business hosts fundraiser for suicide prevention
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, folks tailgated at Coastal Ale House to raise money for suicide prevention. People paid to participate in a cornhole tournament. The money went to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This organization provides resources for those struggling with mental health. They also provide...
Surfside Beach business recognized for over 60 years of service along the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach Realty company is celebrating more than 60 years of business along the Grand Strand. Since 1962, EJ and Miriam Servant have owned Surfside Beach Realty, which is the oldest business in Surfside Beach. The Horry County Historic Preservation Commission recognized them with...
Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens after vehicle drives into Waccamaw River
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat ramp in Georgetown County has reopened after a vehicle drove down the ramp and into the water Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the ramp at Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet was closed for the safety of boaters. The...
Former SC governor Nikki Haley stops in Myrtle Beach for book tour
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley stopped in Myrtle Beach on Sunday to promote her new book. The book is called “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons From Bold Women.”. She spoke about women who inspired her to pursue a career in...
Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
Conway police searching for missing man
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Conway Police Department opened an investigation for 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter as a missing person. Clodfelter is described as a white male, 5’11”, 180 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey...
