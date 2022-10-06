MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the start of his trial, a Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to charges for a Myrtle Beach shooting. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, said Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO