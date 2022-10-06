ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Horry Co. counselor talks COVID impacts on mental health of children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday is World Mental Health Day. The day raises awareness and mobilizes efforts to support mental health. In 2020, mental health-related visits to emergency rooms jumped 31% among kids 12 to 17 years old. ABC15 spoke to a counselor at Oceanic Counseling Group, John...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the start of his trial, a Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to charges for a Myrtle Beach shooting. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, said Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
wpde.com

Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
wpde.com

Second round of voter registration cards being mailed out in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people have questions regarding why they're being mailed new voter registrations after just getting a new card a few months ago. The group, Inquiring Minds Want to Know, held a news conference last month outside the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office on the matter.
wpde.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on a scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor said the community is...
wpde.com

Conway business hosts fundraiser for suicide prevention

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, folks tailgated at Coastal Ale House to raise money for suicide prevention. People paid to participate in a cornhole tournament. The money went to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This organization provides resources for those struggling with mental health. They also provide...
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
wpde.com

Conway police searching for missing man

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Conway Police Department opened an investigation for 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter as a missing person. Clodfelter is described as a white male, 5’11”, 180 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey...
