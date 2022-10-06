ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
LINCOLN, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraskan Facing Drug Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Sunday

Sunday, just prior to 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Lincoln, Nebraska man in Dekalb County. That man being 43-year-old Joshua D. Rice who is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated on drugs, driving the wrong direction on a highway, and possession of marijauna for less than 10 grams.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
Beatrice, NE
Crime & Safety
Superior, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
klin.com

Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion

Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Nebraska Man#Drugs
1011now.com

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
EAGLE, NE
klkntv.com

Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
News Channel Nebraska

Graves is last to be sentenced from 2021 Salem search

FALLS CITY - Buddy Graves, 39, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for possession of methamphetamine and theft in June of 2021. Graves was arrested after the Richardson County K9 Unit served a search warrant at a Church Street residence in Salem. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says methamphetamine, a firearm reported stolen in New Mexico in 2012 and a stolen scooter were found.
SALEM, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.

Comments / 0

Community Policy