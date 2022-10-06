ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 1

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/7/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ava Covert represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Man pleads not guilty to four felony domestic violence charges

CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to charges in what prosecutors have described as an exceptionally extreme case of domestic violence. Michael Brundige, 43, is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two third-time charges of domestic...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County

As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS

CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
CASPER, WY
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
oilcity.news

Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/26/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
CHEYENNE, WY

