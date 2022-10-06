Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/7/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ava Covert represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
oilcity.news
Man pleads not guilty to four felony domestic violence charges
CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to charges in what prosecutors have described as an exceptionally extreme case of domestic violence. Michael Brundige, 43, is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two third-time charges of domestic...
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court Judgments and Sentences (10/2/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are pleas entered and sentences rendered in proceedings this week in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. Listings will be updated pending filings at the court clerk’s office. Guilty Pleas. John Leslie Faulkner – Possession of a controlled substance: third...
Trial Set For Woman Suing Casper, Officers For Son’s Wrongful Death
A judge on Thursday set the trial date next year for a woman who asserts the City of Casper and two police officers were negligent in the shooting death of her son in February 2018. Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson, consulting with attorneys by videoconference, set a July...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
oilcity.news
New Casper anti-discrimination ordinance proposal modeled after Cheyenne’s law
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is being asked to consider a new anti-discrimination ordinance that is largely modeled off of municipal anti-discrimination law in Cheyenne, according to a memo from City Attorney John Henley. A previous City Council adopted resolutions in 2018 expressing the city’s commitment to...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
bigfoot99.com
Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County
As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS
CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
oilcity.news
Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/26/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Two tanks with 4,000 gallons of fuel explode west of Casper; structure damaged, wildland fire active
UPDATE: Two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, were involved in the explosion on Monday, according to NCFD Fire Chief Brian Oliver. About 4,000 gallons of fuel was involved in the explosion. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. At least one structure was damaged...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
oilcity.news
Teacher who founded homeless education program named ‘Casper Distinguished Citizen of the Year’
CASPER, Wyo. — A teacher who founded Wyoming’s first McKinney-Vento program for students experiencing homelessness has been named as the “Casper Distinguished Citizen of the Year” by the Adventure West Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Greta Spencer, who serves as the homeless education liaison...
