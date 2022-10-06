Read full article on original website
Democratic senator says ‘there’s got to be consequences’ for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that “there’s got to be consequences” after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was “shortsighted” and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
White-collar workers are feeling the brunt of the Fed’s rate hikes. Here’s why
September’s hotly anticipated jobs data ended up cooling markets on Friday. Stocks fell sharply as investors evaluated the report, which showed more jobs than expected were added to the US economy and indicated that more pain-inflicting interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve lie ahead. But a breakdown of...
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday’s September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
Nobel Prize in economics awarded to trio including Ben Bernanke for work on financial crises
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for their work on banks and financial crises. The three US economists were recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for their work in the early 1980s, which the institute said provided the foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, their chief vulnerabilities and how their collapse can fuel financial meltdowns.
China’s holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
Holiday spending during China’s Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to...
Fed meeting minutes, consumer price index, big bank earns
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its most recent interest rate policy meeting Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its September snapshot of consumer inflation Thursday. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results Friday.
A failed truce renewal in Yemen could further complicate US-Saudi relations
After a rare six months of relative calm, Yemen’s warring sides last week failed to renew a truce deal, with calls from the United Nations for an extension falling on deaf ears. With one side backed by Iran and the other by Saudi Arabia, it remains to be seen...
Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil
The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts in a bid to prevent a “fire sale”.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly...
‘No room for compromise’ on Taiwan’s sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is “no room for compromise” over the self-ruled island’s sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find “mutually acceptable ways” to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. “The consensus of the Taiwanese people …...
Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail
On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists’ phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse fields....
ISIS-linked militants are threatening huge natural gas reserves the world needs badly right now
Asmani Dadi had heard rumors about the insurgents. Then, one day, they came true. It was July 2020 and Dadi was a student in the town of Mocímboa da Praia, northern Mozambique. “They came … from the forest and began to kill people. When they found children, … they...
Bank of England widens emergency bond buying as it battles disfunctional markets – business live
BoE warns that gilt market chaos poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”, as IFS warns the chancellor faces finding £60bn of spending cuts
Putin to chair Russia Security Council meeting after humiliating explosion on strategic Crimea bridge
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting of his Security Council on Monday, just two days after a massive explosion on a key strategic bridge linking Crimea and Russia. The meeting itself isn’t out of the ordinary — Putin regularly holds operational meetings with the Security Council, usually...
Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine
Iran’s state broadcaster hacked during nightly news program
An Iranian state broadcaster was allegedly hacked during its nightly news program Saturday, according to the pro-reform IranWire outlet, which shared a clip of the incident. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the 9 p.m. newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) under Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary elements.
5 things to know for Oct. 10: Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, Venezuela, Griner & Whelan, NFL
Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Either way, it’s a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.
NFL・
Elon Musk’s unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world’s richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if Taipei handed some...
Start your week smart: Crimea bridge, Russian draft, Taliban, Iran, Hurricane Ian
After decades of hard work and (hopefully) proper planning, many of you out there may be approaching retirement. If you’ve been diligent in the care and feeding of your 401(k) or IRA, you might have enough money socked away to relax and enjoy yourself. But once you do stop working comes the surprisingly hard part of retirement: spending what you’ve saved.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin making strategic errors and Russian military ‘increasingly factional’, says UK
UK MoD reports growing divisions in Russian counterpart; GCHQ says Putin’s unconstrained power leading to mistakes
Iran Fast Facts
Iran is a republic in Asia, sharing a border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It has been officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979. About Iran. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 1,648,195 sq km,...
