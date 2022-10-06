ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday’s September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
KTVZ

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to trio including Ben Bernanke for work on financial crises

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for their work on banks and financial crises. The three US economists were recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for their work in the early 1980s, which the institute said provided the foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, their chief vulnerabilities and how their collapse can fuel financial meltdowns.
ECONOMY
KTVZ

Fed meeting minutes, consumer price index, big bank earns

The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its most recent interest rate policy meeting Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its September snapshot of consumer inflation Thursday. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results Friday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil

The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts in a bid to prevent a “fire sale”.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail

On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists’ phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse fields....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets

Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine
MILITARY
KTVZ

Iran’s state broadcaster hacked during nightly news program

An Iranian state broadcaster was allegedly hacked during its nightly news program Saturday, according to the pro-reform IranWire outlet, which shared a clip of the incident. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the 9 p.m. newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) under Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary elements.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 10: Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, Venezuela, Griner & Whelan, NFL

Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Either way, it’s a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.
NFL
KTVZ

Start your week smart: Crimea bridge, Russian draft, Taliban, Iran, Hurricane Ian

After decades of hard work and (hopefully) proper planning, many of you out there may be approaching retirement. If you’ve been diligent in the care and feeding of your 401(k) or IRA, you might have enough money socked away to relax and enjoy yourself. But once you do stop working comes the surprisingly hard part of retirement: spending what you’ve saved.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Iran Fast Facts

Iran is a republic in Asia, sharing a border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It has been officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979. About Iran. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 1,648,195 sq km,...
MIDDLE EAST

