Mayfield, OH

cleveland19.com

Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
WKYC

Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
whbc.com

Perry PD With Homicide Investigation

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Perry Township. Police there say 37-year-old Dave Perez was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound inside a car at the Green Acres Townhouses on Lincoln Way E near Genoa Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the...
Cleveland.com

Bullet fired through front window of home in Mentor; no one arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No injuries were reported after a single bullet went through the front window of a Mentor home on Sunday, police said. The incident took place about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the home located in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road, north of Garden Lane, they confirmed a single bullet had gone through the front window of the home, police said.
cleveland19.com

whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Cleveland.com

Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
Cleveland.com

Restaurant robbery suspect runs off with cash: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. A man came into the Subway restaurant on Detroit between Andrews and Mars avenues just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and demanded money, according to a police event report. An employee who called the police to report the robbery stated the man wore a mask. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. He took money from the register and a tip jar and left out a back door. The suspect was believed to have run southbound on Warren, according to the report.
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
