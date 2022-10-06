“It was very frightening,” Parents concerned about safety following active shooter hoax at Blythewood High School

Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Ridge View High School student arrested after knife found at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ridge View High School student is facing charges Monday after a knife was found by investigators. School administrators were investigating the 16-year-old student on a separate, unrelated incident when a knife was found during a search. The teen is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and was released to his parents.
WIS-TV
LISTEN: Investigators release Blythewood school shooting hoax audio
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the audio call log from the Blythewood school shooting hoax. On Oct. 5, 16 schools across the state were the targets of school shooting hoax calls. Blythewood High School and Newberry Middle School were two of the schools impacted. RCSD said they found no evidence of a shooter that day.
WIS-TV
Columbia High School student arrested, gun found in book bag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Monday after a gun was found in their book bag. A 14-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry. Investigators said they are not releasing his identity because of his age.
WIS-TV
Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
WIS-TV
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating Northeast Columbia homicide
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead in a Northeast Columbia home. According to RCSD, deputies responded to the 400 block of Green Springs Dr. for a welfare check Sunday night. They found a man and woman inside the home who both appeared to have gun shot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
WIS-TV
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
WIS-TV
Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
Some Irmo residents under boil water advisory Monday evening
IRMO, S.C. — In an abundance of caution, Columbia Water is asking some customers in the Irmo area to boil water before use starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2021. The water company is connecting existing lines to new construction for the Carolina Crossroads project. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises customers -- residential and commercial -- along or near Rauch-Metz and Broad Stone roads in Lexington County to vigorously boil water intended for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
cn2.com
Person Identified in Driving Vehicle Into Lancaster Grocery Store
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators in Lancaster County are working to figure out why a person crashed their SUV into a Food Lion store during business hours over the weekend. Here are pictures released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office of the person identified in driving that car....
WMBF
Man reported missing in Darlington County found safe
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee said a man who was reported missing has been found safe. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane was located Sunday and is fine. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
iheart.com
Search Under After Man Escapes Jail In Sumter County
(Sumter County, SC)-- Law enforcement is searching for a man who escaped a detention center in Sumter County. Staff discovered Lance Michael Alberti had escaped from the jail Sunday morning. He had been in since an arrest for shoplifting on Friday, with bond denied Saturday due to an outstanding warrant...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
wach.com
Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
