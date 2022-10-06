“It was very frightening,” Parents concerned about safety following active shooter hoax at Blythewood High School

IRMO, S.C. — In an abundance of caution, Columbia Water is asking some customers in the Irmo area to boil water before use starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2021. The water company is connecting existing lines to new construction for the Carolina Crossroads project. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises customers -- residential and commercial -- along or near Rauch-Metz and Broad Stone roads in Lexington County to vigorously boil water intended for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use.

IRMO, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO