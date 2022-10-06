ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed man after loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized to a credentialed worker he pushed to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. Adams was walking off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium toward the tunnel when he shoved a man down. Not long after, Adams apologized to the man and addressed the incident during his postgame news conference.
NFL
mmanews.com

Watch: Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut Via TKO

Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy made his combat-sports return over the weekend with a TKO win in his boxing debut on Saturday. Earlier this year, Greg Hardy was released from the UFC after losing his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. Hardy fell to Sergey Spivak via TKO after also losing via KO/TKO to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura before then. After being one of the parties to figuratively knock Hardy out of the UFC, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa opted to give Hardy some free employment advice.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Dana White Blasks Nelk Boy Bob Menery: ‘I Gave U $50k to STFU’

While Dana White was happy to do marketing work with the Nelk Boys, he wants no part of the drama between founder Kyle Forgeard and ex-collaborator Bob Menery. The relationship White has gathered with the Nelk Boys has been controversial to MMA fans and fighters, to say the least, not that he is particularly bothered by it. Nevertheless, he has utilized his relationship with the YouTubers to build a marketing connection, doing regular podcast appearances and having promotional opportunities involving the UFC working alongside the Nelk Boys.
UFC
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not return versus the Eagles. Running back Darrel Williams (knee) did not return to the game. Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) did not return with a groin...
NFL
NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks

After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, running back Alvin Kamara was adamant he was "ready to roll" for Week 5. That will indeed be the case. Kamara is officially active for the Saints' home game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara (ribs)...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Deshaun Watson permitted at Browns facility for first time since Aug. 30

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team facility today for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30. Starting Monday, Watson is permitted to participate in on-site rehab with the medical staff, meet with non-football...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins

New York Jets running back Breece Hall won Week 4's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award. Then he went out and played even bigger in Sunday's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. Hall rushed for 97 yards with a touchdown on 18 carries and added two catches for...
NFL

