Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on London game vs. Giants: 'It's going to be a special moment'
It's taken until this year for the Packers to finally become the last of the NFL's 32 teams to make the trip to the United Kingdom for an international contest. But on Sunday morning Green Bay will finally make its London debut when it faces the New York Giants, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to put on a show.
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed man after loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized to a credentialed worker he pushed to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. Adams was walking off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium toward the tunnel when he shoved a man down. Not long after, Adams apologized to the man and addressed the incident during his postgame news conference.
mmanews.com
Watch: Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut Via TKO
Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy made his combat-sports return over the weekend with a TKO win in his boxing debut on Saturday. Earlier this year, Greg Hardy was released from the UFC after losing his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. Hardy fell to Sergey Spivak via TKO after also losing via KO/TKO to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura before then. After being one of the parties to figuratively knock Hardy out of the UFC, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa opted to give Hardy some free employment advice.
NFL
Referee defends Chiefs DL Chris Jones' roughing passer flag: QB is protected from being tackled with full body weight
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call. Jones strip-sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and drew a flag on the same play in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 30-29 win on Monday night.
mmanews.com
Dana White Blasks Nelk Boy Bob Menery: ‘I Gave U $50k to STFU’
While Dana White was happy to do marketing work with the Nelk Boys, he wants no part of the drama between founder Kyle Forgeard and ex-collaborator Bob Menery. The relationship White has gathered with the Nelk Boys has been controversial to MMA fans and fighters, to say the least, not that he is particularly bothered by it. Nevertheless, he has utilized his relationship with the YouTubers to build a marketing connection, doing regular podcast appearances and having promotional opportunities involving the UFC working alongside the Nelk Boys.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not return versus the Eagles. Running back Darrel Williams (knee) did not return to the game. Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) did not return with a groin...
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.) Two familiar foes enter Monday night in familiar territory. For all the seemingly seismic, franchise-shifting moves in the AFC West over summer -- namely the Raiders trading for an All-Pro wide receiver and the Chiefs shipping theirs away -- little has changed come fall.
NFL
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks
After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, running back Alvin Kamara was adamant he was "ready to roll" for Week 5. That will indeed be the case. Kamara is officially active for the Saints' home game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara (ribs)...
SkySports
Leon Edwards: UFC welterweight champion confirms trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman and wants Villa Park date
Leon Edwards has confirmed his welterweight trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman will happen next year and wants it to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The Jamaican-British fighter, who is from Birmingham, beat Usman to become UFC world champion in August. Usman said after the fight that he would...
MMAmania.com
Dana White gifted Bob Menery $50,000 for Nelk Boys introduction, now he wants no part of ‘cry baby bullsh-t’
It’s hard to completely wrap our heads around the relationship that Dana White has with the Nelk Boys, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president revealed this week that he dished out an additional $50,000 to keep one of the original show contributors happy. Bob Menery, who was a...
NFL
NFL, NFLPA agree to modify concussion protocols following completion of Tua Tagovailoa investigation
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that while "the step-by-step process outlined in the concussion protocol was followed, the outcome in this case was not what was intended" during Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during the Dolphins' game against the Bills on Sept. 25.
NFL
Mike Tomlin open to all remedies after Steelers 'smashed' by Bills in Kenny Pickett's first start
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- On the other sideline was the ideal of what an NFL quarterback can be. Josh Allen was not always that -- he was a big, raw prospect when he first started in Buffalo, with a huge arm, surprisingly good feet for a person his size, a subpar completion percentage and plenty of questions about whether accuracy can be coached.
NFL
Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts
It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback. The New England Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions, who entered the week with the most...
NFL
Deshaun Watson permitted at Browns facility for first time since Aug. 30
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team facility today for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30. Starting Monday, Watson is permitted to participate in on-site rehab with the medical staff, meet with non-football...
NFL
Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins
New York Jets running back Breece Hall won Week 4's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award. Then he went out and played even bigger in Sunday's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. Hall rushed for 97 yards with a touchdown on 18 carries and added two catches for...
