Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
voiceofalexandria.com
Attorney General candidate visits Albia
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird stopped by Albia on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bird will face off against Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in November. She previously ran against Miller in 2010. Bird was born and raised on a farm near Dexter in western Iowa and is currently the...
voiceofalexandria.com
St. Paul offering numerous guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Paul is expanding its guaranteed basic income program that provides a monthly stipend to qualified families. Guaranteed basic income is one of several such programs going on in the city. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the city would expand the...
Comments / 0