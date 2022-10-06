COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Maria Escolar, M.D, MS., will present updated clinical data from the RESKUE Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FBX-101—the Company’s novel gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Krabbe disease—during the 29th Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) being held October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005592/en/ Maria Escolar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Forge Biologics (Photo: Business Wire)

