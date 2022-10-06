ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Simplifying X-Border Flows Key to Achieving Global CBDC Interoperability

In an announcement last month, the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed the five companies that have been selected to partake in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the two-year investigation phase of the digital euro project. Amazon, Caixabank, the European Payments Initiative (EPI), Nexi and Worldline are each...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: MobileCoin Debuts Data-Protecting Stablecoin; Blockchain Hackers 'Could Have Gotten More,' Binance Exec Says

Cryptocurrency and payment firm MobileCoin has teamed up with stablecoin platform Reserve to make a new stablecoin called Electronic Dollars (eUSD), which will focus on protecting users’ private transactional data, Coindesk wrote. eUSD is backed by numerous other stablecoins such as USD Coin, Pax dollar and trueUSD, with all...
CELL PHONES
PYMNTS

Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions

Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Digital Identity#Mobile#Prove Identity#Digital Cashclub Wallet#Prove S Trust Score
PYMNTS

Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services

Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Binance's Blockchain Back in Action Following $100M Cross-Chain Bridge Hack

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's BNB Chain is back up and running following an estimated $100M cross-chain bridge hack that led to the illicit transfer of digital assets and sensitive information. The world’s largest exchange tweeted Friday morning (Oct. 7) that the network is back online. “We have now resumed @BNBCHAIN...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: New Tools Deliver Trade Finance, Cash Velocity

Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

TD Securities Joins Visa B2B Connect to Bolster Cross-Border Payments

TD Securities will be joining cross-border B2B payment network Visa B2B Connect, to help out with quick account to account international payments, a press release said. Visa B2B Connect wants to address the challenges of cross-border money movements, including numerous systematic issues, poor visibility and inefficiency, which many institutions cite as a huge obstacle for them, the press release said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform

Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
SOFTWARE
PYMNTS

Mastercard Platform Aims to Give Businesses Spending Visibility

Mastercard has launched Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based platform designed to give businesses more visibility into how and where they spend money. “In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting,” the company said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 6).
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance

HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Report: Recharge.com Adds Global ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Branded Payments

Amsterdam-based branded payments company Recharge.com has reportedly announced a global marketplace that will offer digital branded gift cards and mobile top-ups. The platform will not focus on any single category of retail; instead, it will be a one-stop shop that will provide gift cards and branded payment cards across credit, gaming, entertainment, shopping, pre-paid money and other categories, Zawya reported Monday (Oct. 10).
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Remote Areas of Spain Will Soon Have Expanded Access to Funds

Remote areas of Spain will soon have more access to financial services, with villages having populations of 500 people or more being guaranteed proximity to a bank branch or ATM. Both the Spanish government and financial institutions in the country came to an agreement that rural villages should be guaranteed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Platforms Turn To Swiss Crypto Banks To Bridge Digital, Traditional Assets

With a collateral pool of digital assets worth about $10.5 billion, MakerDAO, the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that administers the DAI cryptocurrency, has become an important force in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and wider crypto ecosystem. So when the lending platform voted in favor of diversifying the DAI collateral pool...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy