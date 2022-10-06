Read full article on original website
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Simplifying X-Border Flows Key to Achieving Global CBDC Interoperability
In an announcement last month, the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed the five companies that have been selected to partake in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the two-year investigation phase of the digital euro project. Amazon, Caixabank, the European Payments Initiative (EPI), Nexi and Worldline are each...
Today in Crypto: MobileCoin Debuts Data-Protecting Stablecoin; Blockchain Hackers 'Could Have Gotten More,' Binance Exec Says
Cryptocurrency and payment firm MobileCoin has teamed up with stablecoin platform Reserve to make a new stablecoin called Electronic Dollars (eUSD), which will focus on protecting users’ private transactional data, Coindesk wrote. eUSD is backed by numerous other stablecoins such as USD Coin, Pax dollar and trueUSD, with all...
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
Digitization Efforts Bring Unexpected Knock-on Benefits to Finance Operations
CFOs and treasurers are pragmatic people who spend a lot of time preparing for worst-case scenarios. Small wonder they’re equipping their companies with the digital tools they need to survive — and thrive — in any storm. In a series of conversations on digitization, financial leaders in...
Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services
Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
3 Ways Big Retail Is Trying to Overcome Hybrid Shopping Experience Gap
Ask big retailers about big pain points as the fourth quarter’s busy season begins and you’re apt to find they’re not only dissatisfied with their existing tech but are also leery of their ability to create the hybrid eCommerce/in-store shopping experiences that consumers want now. As a...
Binance's Blockchain Back in Action Following $100M Cross-Chain Bridge Hack
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's BNB Chain is back up and running following an estimated $100M cross-chain bridge hack that led to the illicit transfer of digital assets and sensitive information. The world’s largest exchange tweeted Friday morning (Oct. 7) that the network is back online. “We have now resumed @BNBCHAIN...
Today in B2B Payments: New Tools Deliver Trade Finance, Cash Velocity
Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
TD Securities Joins Visa B2B Connect to Bolster Cross-Border Payments
TD Securities will be joining cross-border B2B payment network Visa B2B Connect, to help out with quick account to account international payments, a press release said. Visa B2B Connect wants to address the challenges of cross-border money movements, including numerous systematic issues, poor visibility and inefficiency, which many institutions cite as a huge obstacle for them, the press release said.
Millennials Desire To Consolidate Connected Devices Greatest Among Consumer Groups, Study Finds
Connected devices have enabled consumers to centralize all manner of daily tasks, making it easy to buy groceries, monitor bank transactions, track health data and purchase local transportation all through a single point of contact. According to PYMNTS’ report ‘Super Apps For the Super Connected,’ 350 million internet users across...
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
CFOs Bring New Risk Mindset to Digitization 3 Years After Urgent COVID Shutdown
With any luck, there will never be another end-of-the-world business shutdown moment like that which was seen in March 2020, where companies large and small were instantly catalyzed to digitally adapt-or-die to a new remote reality all at once. As part of our 3rd annual Visa B2B Payments Month series,...
Mastercard Platform Aims to Give Businesses Spending Visibility
Mastercard has launched Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based platform designed to give businesses more visibility into how and where they spend money. “In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting,” the company said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 6).
HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
Today in the Connected Economy: Caesars Turns to Ingo for Instant Sportsbook Payouts
Today in the connected economy, Caesars Sportsbook has formed a partnership with Ingo Money to help bettors get returns as quickly as possible. Plus, digital payment and banking technology firm i2c is helping retailer Majid Al Futtaim launch a new payment solution, and Pinterest is working with mindfulness app Headspace to improve its creators wellbeing.
Study of Digital Dollar Beneficial Even if CBDCs Never Happen: Cleveland Fed Head
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said that even if the U.S. does not issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Fed’s study of the technology will pay dividends. Speaking at the 2022 Chicago Payments Symposium on Oct. 4, Mester said that “given the evolving digitalization of the...
Report: Recharge.com Adds Global ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Branded Payments
Amsterdam-based branded payments company Recharge.com has reportedly announced a global marketplace that will offer digital branded gift cards and mobile top-ups. The platform will not focus on any single category of retail; instead, it will be a one-stop shop that will provide gift cards and branded payment cards across credit, gaming, entertainment, shopping, pre-paid money and other categories, Zawya reported Monday (Oct. 10).
Remote Areas of Spain Will Soon Have Expanded Access to Funds
Remote areas of Spain will soon have more access to financial services, with villages having populations of 500 people or more being guaranteed proximity to a bank branch or ATM. Both the Spanish government and financial institutions in the country came to an agreement that rural villages should be guaranteed...
Platforms Turn To Swiss Crypto Banks To Bridge Digital, Traditional Assets
With a collateral pool of digital assets worth about $10.5 billion, MakerDAO, the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that administers the DAI cryptocurrency, has become an important force in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and wider crypto ecosystem. So when the lending platform voted in favor of diversifying the DAI collateral pool...
