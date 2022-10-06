Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
Carl Cheffers got meme’d into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)
Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
NFL players were livid on Twitter reacting to Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
NFL Twitter could not believe the roughing the passer penalty that referees called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday Night Football. On Sunday, there was a horrendous roughing the passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. That led to plenty of debate on multiple media platforms. As it turns out, the NFL officiating found a way to top themselves with an even worse call.
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Derek Carr throws 200th touchdown pass in Week 5 vs. Chiefs: Best tweets, memes
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw his 200th career touchdown pass on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders got their first win of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. They wanted to make it to wins in a row, as they visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night football.
Travis Kelce called out ref who flagged Chris Jones back in 2016 for making bad calls (Video)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called out the same referee that called the roughing the passer on Chris Jones all the way back in 2016. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game was highlighted by a controversial penalty on defensive lineman Chris Jones. In the second...
Micah Parsons ripped into the NFL on Twitter over Chris Jones penalty
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons went off on the NFL over the controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones. If you missed it, Chris Jones was flagged for tackling Derek Carr on Monday Night. No, seriously. All snark and apparent logic aside, Jones was penalized for doing the...
Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
