Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
KETV.com
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
klkntv.com
$1.5 million in grant assistance available this week for Lincoln small businesses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Small businesses impacted by the pandemic have the opportunity to sign up for utility assistance this week. The grants will be used to pay up to one year of electric and water costs prepaid to Lincoln Electric System and Lincoln Water System. The American Rescue...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas odor sends firefighters to north Beatrice restaurant
BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were dispatched to a north Beatrice restaurant Sunday morning at 6:14 after a gas smell was reported in the lobby area of the business. Firefighters were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant along North Highway 77. At the time of the call, employees were in the process of being evacuated from the building….and were outside when fire department personnel arrived.
klkntv.com
Monday is World Mental Health Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Monday marks World Mental Health Day, a day for raising awareness and mobilizing efforts to support mental health. Nine out of 10 adults think the U.S. is in a mental health crisis, according to a CNN/Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Of all the types of disorders,...
KETV.com
'How did this happen?': Patients struggle to fill prescriptions during CHI Health outage
OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Griffin, 24, is getting ready for the week ahead but filling her medication tray with ibuprofen, Tylenol, vitamins and what remains of her prescription medication, Tramadol. She is rationing the rheumatoid arthritis medication. "I'm supposed to take two, once in the morning, once at night,"...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Lutheran adds licensed therapist
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday is World Mental Health Day, and Lincoln Lutheran High School announced a way that it helping students get mental health services. Lincoln Lutheran contracted with GracePoint Institute for Relational Health to bring a licensed therapist to campus. The goal is to help the students...
klkntv.com
Spike in U.S. military suicides has leaders looking to better address mental health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With suicides among active-duty service members spiking more than 40% over the last seven years, U.S. military leaders admit that more needs to be done to address mental health. In 2020 alone, the number of suicides jumped 15%. Officials have put some of the blame...
Ask Omaha: About to be homeless. What are shelters like?
None of the places I called have any vacancies, so I'm kind of anxiously waiting around in limbo for a spot to open up so I can get out of a bad situation. I am a woman, waiting for a domestic violence shelter to open up.
klkntv.com
KLKN joins Bubba’s Closet coat drive to help keep Lincoln kids protected from the cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools is organizing its annual coat drive, and Channel 8 is excited to be a drop-off location on October 19. Having a coat for winter isn’t just about making sure your kids are bundled up at the bus stop, but also an important aspect of emotional well-being.
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
klkntv.com
Why getting your furnace checked could save your life this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week marks the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and many other fire departments are bringing awareness to little things you should keep in mind as winter comes closer. Having your furnace checked every year is something that often gets...
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
1011now.com
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
knopnews2.com
First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society introduces lost and found pet map
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Capital Humane Society recently introduced a new way for people to find lost pets. An employee at the shelter created a map and coded it to show where in Lincoln pets have been lost or found. The pins on the map include information on...
klkntv.com
Local church works to end hunger abroad and at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Northeast Lincoln neighborhoods saw their fellow community members taking on the task of easing hunger at home and around the world. The Crop Hunger Walk sponsored by Church World Service made a stop in Lincoln to motivate those to help serve those around them. Members...
