Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Gas odor sends firefighters to north Beatrice restaurant

BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were dispatched to a north Beatrice restaurant Sunday morning at 6:14 after a gas smell was reported in the lobby area of the business. Firefighters were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant along North Highway 77. At the time of the call, employees were in the process of being evacuated from the building….and were outside when fire department personnel arrived.
BEATRICE, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
klkntv.com

Monday is World Mental Health Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Monday marks World Mental Health Day, a day for raising awareness and mobilizing efforts to support mental health. Nine out of 10 adults think the U.S. is in a mental health crisis, according to a CNN/Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Of all the types of disorders,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Lutheran adds licensed therapist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday is World Mental Health Day, and Lincoln Lutheran High School announced a way that it helping students get mental health services. Lincoln Lutheran contracted with GracePoint Institute for Relational Health to bring a licensed therapist to campus. The goal is to help the students...
LINCOLN, NE
Taylor Miller
klkntv.com

Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
LINCOLN, NE
#Chi Health#Commonspirit Health#Health System#Medical Services#General Health#Nebraska Heart Hospital
klkntv.com

Why getting your furnace checked could save your life this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week marks the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and many other fire departments are bringing awareness to little things you should keep in mind as winter comes closer. Having your furnace checked every year is something that often gets...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Capital Humane Society introduces lost and found pet map

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Capital Humane Society recently introduced a new way for people to find lost pets. An employee at the shelter created a map and coded it to show where in Lincoln pets have been lost or found. The pins on the map include information on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Local church works to end hunger abroad and at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Northeast Lincoln neighborhoods saw their fellow community members taking on the task of easing hunger at home and around the world. The Crop Hunger Walk sponsored by Church World Service made a stop in Lincoln to motivate those to help serve those around them. Members...
LINCOLN, NE

