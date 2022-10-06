ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5NEWS

First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
THV11

Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
ARKANSAS STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the 'Natural State', Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers consider limiting train lengths

(The Center Square) - Getting stuck at a railroad crossing while a train passes or blocks a crossing is an inconvenience for most. For first responders, it can be life or death. "If you are talking about a medical emergency, every second counts," Matthew Stallings of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off from level ground and climb to […]
EL DORADO, AR
5NEWS

Avian flu infects birds at Northwest Arkansas poultry farm

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — The first cases of avian flu in Arkansas have been confirmed in birds at a poultry farm in Madison County. "Our guard is up, we are in red mode actually making sure we are out there looking at every single possibility," said Patrick Fisk, director of livestock and poultry at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
MADISON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Strong scattered storms could reach parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of Arkansas it has felt like it's been forever since we've had rain in the forecast, but that'll change on Wednesday when a weak cold front slices through the state. Along and ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will develop, supporting...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

