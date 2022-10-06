ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

City ends contract with former KCPD chief after DOJ investigation

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cLvH_0iPBgwAl00

One month after the city of St. Joseph hired former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith for consulting services, he was let go following an investigation into discriminatory practices at his former station.

Drew Brown, the treasurer of the local NAACP, has been following the news of Smith and the Kansas City Police Department. The Kansas City Star began a series called “Racism in the KCPD” and claims to have found “discrimination, racist abuse and unfair discipline in the KCPD.”

