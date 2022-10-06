ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have become prime places for cycling. Mother nature’s beauty and our terrains attract many cyclists to our area. “And we try to pick some really pretty routes where you can see some of the leaves changing and the beauty of your surroundings,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo co-organizer Lisa Moyer.

