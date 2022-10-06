Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Channahon Police Arrest 19-Year-Old in Connection to Shooting
A 19-year-old Channahon resident is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun and firing a shot at someone during an argument. On Saturday night, just after 5:32 pm, Channahon Police were called to the area of Bridge Street and Blackberry Lane for a domestic altercation. Officers were able to locate...
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Chicago woman's $37,000 check stolen from public mailbox by serial thief
CHICAGO - A man is robbing Chicago mail carriers at gun point, and they are not his final victims. Police say he is stealing their master keys, taking checks from the mail, and then altering those checks before successfully cashing them. "I don't think I'll ever put a check in...
Suspect dies in North Chicago PD jail cell: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a suspect was found dead in a North Chicago jail cell, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. A Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman said the suspect suffered severe blood loss from a removed dialysis port.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Faces Numerous Charges Including DUI Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Joliet man arrested for aggravated DUI following the fatal crash on Sunday, October 9th. Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just after 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash found that a 39-year-old Joliet resident was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue. A Toyota Camry driven by Alipio was westbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue.
wcsjnews.com
Woman Accused of Fabricating Story Wanted in Grundy Co.
A woman is wanted in Grundy County after a grand jury returned a felony indictment on Wednesday, October 5th. Erica Farmer, 30, of Joliet was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a class four felony and violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Farmer...
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say
Two men were fighting downtown when one pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
At least 15 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Business owners frustrated with crime after fatal shooting in the Loop
CHICAGO — The owners of an event space in the Loop are frustrated after a shooting left a man dead in the area outside of their venue early Sunday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were in a physical altercation near the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 […]
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
fox32chicago.com
Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
Chicago crime: Man charged with murder after 2 stabbed, 1 killed in North Austin, police say
Two people were stabbed, one fatally, on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Teen shot while driving in Far South Side alley: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving through an alley on the Far South Side Saturday afternoon. Police say the victim was in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when he was shot at. The victim was hit in the right...
Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally
CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle, including 2 children, in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed, and five people were ejected in a vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee Sunday night. At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 45 and Rollins Road in unincorporated Gurnee for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies...
Chicago crime: Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun onto CTA train, police say
The teen has been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, police said.
