Joliet, IL

wjol.com

Channahon Police Arrest 19-Year-Old in Connection to Shooting

A 19-year-old Channahon resident is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun and firing a shot at someone during an argument. On Saturday night, just after 5:32 pm, Channahon Police were called to the area of Bridge Street and Blackberry Lane for a domestic altercation. Officers were able to locate...
CHANNAHON, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Faces Numerous Charges Including DUI Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Joliet man arrested for aggravated DUI following the fatal crash on Sunday, October 9th. Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just after 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash found that a 39-year-old Joliet resident was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue. A Toyota Camry driven by Alipio was westbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue.
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Accused of Fabricating Story Wanted in Grundy Co.

A woman is wanted in Grundy County after a grand jury returned a felony indictment on Wednesday, October 5th. Erica Farmer, 30, of Joliet was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a class four felony and violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Farmer...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
LAKE FOREST, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
