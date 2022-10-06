CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...

