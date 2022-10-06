ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Doorknockers’ lose appeal over California classification as employees

LOS ANGELES (CN) — California's classification of so-called doorknockers and signature gatherers as employees rather than independent contractors doesn't discriminate against them based on the content of their speech, a divided Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. The 2-1 decision rejected claims by an Oxnard, California, political action committee and...
More talk, no problem

FRESNO, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld the conviction of a jury that was directed to continue deliberating after it decided, of its own accord, to tell the court it was split 11-1 on a first-degree murder charge. This did not constitute a “novel burden” to form a unanimous decision, especially because the foreperson was asked to tell the court if further deliberations went nowhere.
NYT not liable for junk mail

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge dismissed New York Times subscribers’ class action against the paper, which allegedly disclosed their private reading information to aggregators and other parties, which resulted in the readers’ receiving a lot of junk mail. They did not show evidence that their information actually was disclosed to third parties, or that the mail harmed them.
MICHIGAN STATE
No venue-shopping

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge admonished T-Mobile for “venue-shopping” in its reply to an antitrust class action over its 2020 merger with Sprint; that suit alleges the corporation has engaged in monopolistic behavior such as raising rates and implementing new charges. The suit will not be moved to the Southern District of New York.
ILLINOIS STATE

