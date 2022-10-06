Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
‘Doorknockers’ lose appeal over California classification as employees
LOS ANGELES (CN) — California's classification of so-called doorknockers and signature gatherers as employees rather than independent contractors doesn't discriminate against them based on the content of their speech, a divided Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. The 2-1 decision rejected claims by an Oxnard, California, political action committee and...
Courthouse News Service
More talk, no problem
FRESNO, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld the conviction of a jury that was directed to continue deliberating after it decided, of its own accord, to tell the court it was split 11-1 on a first-degree murder charge. This did not constitute a “novel burden” to form a unanimous decision, especially because the foreperson was asked to tell the court if further deliberations went nowhere.
Courthouse News Service
Feds declare gopher tortoise not in danger of extinction across most of its range
ATLANTA (CN) — The eastern population of the gopher tortoise is not in danger of extinction and does not require federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday in a decision rejecting a call to list the species as endangered or threatened across its entire six-state range.
Courthouse News Service
NYT not liable for junk mail
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge dismissed New York Times subscribers’ class action against the paper, which allegedly disclosed their private reading information to aggregators and other parties, which resulted in the readers’ receiving a lot of junk mail. They did not show evidence that their information actually was disclosed to third parties, or that the mail harmed them.
Courthouse News Service
No venue-shopping
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge admonished T-Mobile for “venue-shopping” in its reply to an antitrust class action over its 2020 merger with Sprint; that suit alleges the corporation has engaged in monopolistic behavior such as raising rates and implementing new charges. The suit will not be moved to the Southern District of New York.
Courthouse News Service
Ex-Angels staffer sentenced to 22 years in overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — A Texas federal judge sentenced former Los Angeles Angels staffer Eric Kay to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing opioids that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs during a road trip. U.S. District Judge Terry Means said he added two years to a 20-year...
