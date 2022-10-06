Across its eight episodes thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has fleshed out the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that it hasn't quite done before, introducing some genuinely weird pulls from Marvel Comics lore. While many of these heroes and villains have been incredibly deep cuts, some have come with their own storied tenure within Marvel Comics, which adds a layer of new potential around their MCU introductions. Chief among them might be Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), an amphibian-themed hero who gets caught in the crosshairs of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox). While it's unclear exactly when and where Leap-Frog could return following Episode 8 of She-Hulk, one possibility is in sight — and it could pay tribute to his Marvel Comics lineage.

