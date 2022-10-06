ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 7

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKCv9_0iPBgTlo00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Things you know you really need to say can get tangled up in trying to be too kind – so make sure you follow through with any conversation, by separating words from feelings.

A family that recently increased in size is ready to take a new direction together. Yes, this can include a key role for you.

Luck waits where boxes are being packed.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Mercury and Pluto put the truth part of your chart to the test.

Yes, maybe it’s easier to block out reality for a little longer, but you are strong enough now to tell, or hear, the whole truth, and find a way forward.

An area of work that includes spending a lot of time out of doors, can be a better fit for you than you would ever imagine.

Luck picks “87”.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

As the moon and Mars square up in your chart, tempers can boil up and boil over – so do be sure an issue is worth your time before you get involved.

You may just be able to sit it out and let things subside.

If you’re in love, a trail of sexy clues leads to a redhot piece of news.

If you’re single, a printed story – or ad – can link you to the writer.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Yes, you’ve been on the outside of a creative group for a while – and today can be your moment to plunge right in.

Accepting not everyone may “get” you is part of the price you have to pay for putting yourself out there. And it will be worth it.

An old movie you’ve seen at least three times before can be your link to lucky names and numbers.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

However many times you may have taken a step on to a makeover path, this can be the day you keep going.

Because you have strong self-reliance, plus the ability to visualise success -- even draw it towards you.

A type of music that always makes you emotional can be your cue to examine your heart – and be surprised what you find.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

All the elements of a deal may be already there in your day, but if you feel the time is not right – yet – to go ahead, then take the time you need.

One question may need to be asked again, or in a different way.

Rich rewards circle a romantic bond, perhaps entering a contest together, maybe linked to weddings.

Single? Only till you meet a tall Aries.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y4M3_0iPBgTlo00
One question may need to be asked again, or in a different way. Credit: Getty

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Your health zone is lighting up.

This leads you towards sporting or leisure interests that may be unusual, but the moment you read or hear about them, you sense they could be perfect for you.

So much of future success connects to chasing your own dreams, not borrowing anyone else’s.

Love is light and fun and links to a celebration arch.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

It’s just one picture that you take yourself, or see in someone else’s home.

Yet it wakes something deep inside that can’t, and shouldn’t, be ignored.

Only you know exactly what that is – and how you can benefit from it.

Yes, your name on an “O” list can be a part.

Friends may speak in riddles, but time and patience help you decode them.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Maybe you like a quiet life, but today it’s time to make some noise – especially when you see behaviour that is unfair to someone younger, or older. Maybe even yourself.

A career that involves representing other people can start to move fast up your future job list.

Love has such a gentle, funny side, laughing together can heal wounded hearts.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

It’s a day for some serious soul-searching, just before Pluto spins direct.

You are working out who you really are, and what it really means.

This can include accepting an offer to travel far further in a work sense than you expect.

Love-wise, if two-way loyalty matters to you, don’t settle for less.

Single? A ship logo marks a love location.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zfEg_0iPBgTlo00
What do the signs have in store for you today? Credit: Getty

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Good things come in twos today – from positive work messages to news of family changes, maybe births or marriages.

And in your own lovelife, one surprise gift can be matched by another at almost exactly the same time.

A property with a name that’s hard to spell, and say, can still feel like a perfect future location.

Lucky numbers end in “6”.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

As the moon settles into your sign, you’re dreamier than ever, with a personal allure that travels across any space, from a crowded carriage or canteen to a dance floor.

And the first person to respond can be your forever soulmate.

A kind of work that feels more like play can be on offer, with a special outlet included for your special abilities.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

