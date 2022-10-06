ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Isonzo Is the Best WWI Shooter I’ve Played

I’ve been playing a lot of World War 1 shooters lately, and they’ve mostly been what I expected. You play as soldiers with World War 1 era weaponry, fighting battles that more closely resemble Call of Duty or Battlefield matches than actual World War I battles. Isonzo is the first World War I shooter that convinced me that the Great War can actually be made into a fun video game.
Running Man

There have only been a few games based around murderous game shows, which is surprising to me because it feels like a setting that would fit any number of video game genres. Homicidal All-Stars actually takes this idea and turns it into a turn-based strategy game. And it’s surprisingly compelling.
