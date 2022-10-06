Read full article on original website
Meet the dog and salesman duo delivering homemade ice cream to their community
Will Gibson says ice cream rescued him. Now he, and his dog — who's become the name and face of his company — churn out hundreds of pints of homemade ice cream each day. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
CBS News
