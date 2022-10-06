ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver City Council bans large fossil fuel facilities

KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjL6U_0iPBgGXb00

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a permanent ban on new fossil fuel developments after years of temporary moratoriums.

While new facilities that distribute, extract, refine or process fossil fuels have been temporarily prohibited by the Vancouver City Council since 2020, the council this week unanimously made the ban permanent, The Columbian reported .

Suspects sought after transgender woman assaulted in Eugene

“We’re concerned fossil fuel facilities pose a risk to the area’s health and safety,” Chad Eiken, the city’s community development director, said in a news release. “There are currently six bulk facilities that are susceptible to liquefaction and hazardous materials could potentially flow into the Columbia River, wetlands and other wildlife habitats in the case of a seismic event. These code changes are intended to reduce this risk and also minimize greenhouse gas emissions.”

The ordinance is set to take effect in early November.

Residents who supported the ordinance filled the Vancouver City Council’s public hearing session, many of whom have followed the long process to permanently ban new bulk fossil fuel facilities. In 2018, Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed a plan to develop the nation’s largest crude-oil-by-rail terminal at the Port of Vancouver, after nearly five years of debate.

The council’s ordinance prohibits large new fossil fuel facilities in all zoning districts while facilities with a capacity of 60,000 gallons or less are permitted in industrial zones. Cleaner fuel facilities with a holding capacity up to one million gallons are permitted.

It also includes the capacity for existing bulk fossil fuel facilities to expand by 15% if switching to cleaner fuels and upgrading to seismic standards, subject to other requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Devin DiSciascio
3d ago

before we start making bans on the one thing that makes are world run we should have something that out performs it. Just like any other product in the world once a better product comes out they quit making the other.

Reply
4
Related
lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire on Larch Mountain Grows to 150 Acres

Camas, WA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported this morning that the Nakia Creek fire on Larch Mountain, which was first reported to CRESA at 4:30 pm Sunday, has grown to 150 acres. The DNR said that crews will continue to engage the fire throughout the...
CAMAS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Vancouver, WA
Business
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Government
Vancouver, WA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Hazardous Materials#Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Weyerhaeuser strike enters fifth week

Weyerhaeuser mills and log yards across the Northwest have been silent more than four weeks now as the lumber giant faces off against its own workers. At four sawmills, two log export facilities, two statewide log truck operations, and seven logging camps, 1,100 Weyerhaeuser workers have been on strike since Sept. 13 over a basic union principle, fairness. Weyerhaeuser, after reporting record profits of $2.6 billion last year, proposed that its workers make concessions: accept wages that lose ground to inflation, and start paying a share of health insurance premiums. Weyerhaeuser is one of the rare employers that pays the entire health insurance premium, a benefit that used to be standard, and workers think if they give that up, it may never get better.
LONGVIEW, WA
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County Health Department issues burn ban for Oct. 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been smelling smoke in the air? Well, you’re not alone. The forecast is showing stagnant air conditions and wildfire smoke in Multnomah County, Due to the poor air quality, the Multnomah County Health Department issued a burn ban on Oct. 9. Burning wood is not allowed, that includes using […]
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft

It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy