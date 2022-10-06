ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"

Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment

Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra left college early to play for LIV Golf. Now he's $4 million richer with win in Bangkok

In an alternative world, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra would have been spending the weekend cheering on the Oklahoma State football team to victory over Texas Tech from the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. But this summer the 22-year-old Spaniard made a bet on himself. Rather than play out his senior season with the Cowboys and continue to build on a budding amateur golf résumé that saw him rise to No. 2 in the world, Lopez-Chacarra signed with LIV Golf.
Golf
Sports
Tiger Woods holds junior event at Pebble Beach: "Looks ready for Augusta"

It's another 'Tiger Woods playing golf' alert coming your way, and this time, the 15-time major champion has been hitting shots at one of the most famous venues in the game. At the weekend, Woods hosted the TGR Junior Invitational which allowed 30 boys and 30 girls to play The Hay and Spanish Bay, two golf courses part of Pebble Beach Resorts.
Greg Norman tells golf stakeholders to ‘grow up’ and give LIV world ranking points

LIV Golf marched on last week in Thailand for its first Asia-based event and Greg Norman took the opportunity to evangelize for his tour to anyone who would listen. In an exclusive interview with India’s WIO News, Norman chatted for 15 minutes with journalist Digvijay Singh Deo about anything and everything LIV. Norman hit all the normal talking points (growing the game, innovations in golf, etc.) during their sit down, but he also used the opportunity to yet again lobby for LIV to secure World Ranking points — and he wasn’t subtle about it.
'Worth the risk': Here's what Patrick Cantlay was thinking while making a disastrous closing triple bogey to lose the Shriners Children’s Open

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season is just three events old, but a theme has already started to emerge: proceed with caution on the 72nd hole. Three weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., it was Danny Willett three-putting from inside five feet on the final hole that cost him the title at Silverado Resort (credit Max Homa for a chip-in birdie that made the three-putt matter). On Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, it was Patrick Cantlay stumbling at the finish at TPC Summerlin to allow Tom Kim to walk off with the win.
The clubs Tom Kim used to win the 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim each won tournaments late in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Cantlay did so at BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and Kim claimed his in the final start before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Wyndham Championship. At the Shriners Children's Open, each sought to get the new season off to a quick start, but it was Kim who won the final-round duel between the two, securing the victory when Cantlay made a mess of the final hole (posting a triple-bogey 7) after rallying on the back nine to draw even with three hole to play.
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra claims $4.75m with LIV Golf Bangkok win

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra claimed his maiden professional win at LIV Golf Bangkok with a three-stroke victory over Patrick Reed at Stonehill. Lopez-Chacarra was ranked the world's second best amateur before he made his decision to join the LIV Golf Tour in June, quite possibly ending any future participation in PGA Tour events.
GOLF

