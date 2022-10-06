Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.
How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfers at the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship
After 11 years and 246 tries, Jodi Ewart Shadoff can finally call herself an LPGA champion. The 34-year-old from England shot a final-round one-over 71 at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif., to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship by one shot over Japan’s Yuka Saso. Ewart Shadoff was ahead...
Golf Digest
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra left college early to play for LIV Golf. Now he's $4 million richer with win in Bangkok
In an alternative world, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra would have been spending the weekend cheering on the Oklahoma State football team to victory over Texas Tech from the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. But this summer the 22-year-old Spaniard made a bet on himself. Rather than play out his senior season with the Cowboys and continue to build on a budding amateur golf résumé that saw him rise to No. 2 in the world, Lopez-Chacarra signed with LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
Rahm, McIlroy among top players voicing different opinions on whether LIV golfers should play in the Ryder Cup
Should LIV golfers be able to compete in PGA Tour and DP World Tour events? Ask tour pros who haven’t jumped to the upstart Saudi-backed rival, and the answer is an almost universal “NO.” It was them or us, and they chose them. Ask those same players...
5 Affordable Places To Retire If You Love Golf
Many of America's top golf courses are situated on picturesque coastlines in places such as California and Oregon, adjacent to ritzy and exclusive enclaves dotted with million-dollar homes. Check Out:...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods holds junior event at Pebble Beach: "Looks ready for Augusta"
It's another 'Tiger Woods playing golf' alert coming your way, and this time, the 15-time major champion has been hitting shots at one of the most famous venues in the game. At the weekend, Woods hosted the TGR Junior Invitational which allowed 30 boys and 30 girls to play The Hay and Spanish Bay, two golf courses part of Pebble Beach Resorts.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods showed up to his own par-3 course at Pebble Beach over the weekend and obviously put on a show
Ever since he crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may have been the final time at the Open, Tiger Woods hasn't produced many highlights. That is, unless you count him cheering on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open as a highlight. Because of this, Woods has sunk to a career-low...
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
Golf.com
Greg Norman tells golf stakeholders to ‘grow up’ and give LIV world ranking points
LIV Golf marched on last week in Thailand for its first Asia-based event and Greg Norman took the opportunity to evangelize for his tour to anyone who would listen. In an exclusive interview with India’s WIO News, Norman chatted for 15 minutes with journalist Digvijay Singh Deo about anything and everything LIV. Norman hit all the normal talking points (growing the game, innovations in golf, etc.) during their sit down, but he also used the opportunity to yet again lobby for LIV to secure World Ranking points — and he wasn’t subtle about it.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
Golf Digest
'Worth the risk': Here's what Patrick Cantlay was thinking while making a disastrous closing triple bogey to lose the Shriners Children’s Open
The 2022-23 PGA Tour season is just three events old, but a theme has already started to emerge: proceed with caution on the 72nd hole. Three weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., it was Danny Willett three-putting from inside five feet on the final hole that cost him the title at Silverado Resort (credit Max Homa for a chip-in birdie that made the three-putt matter). On Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, it was Patrick Cantlay stumbling at the finish at TPC Summerlin to allow Tom Kim to walk off with the win.
Golf Digest
The clubs Tom Kim used to win the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim each won tournaments late in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Cantlay did so at BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and Kim claimed his in the final start before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Wyndham Championship. At the Shriners Children's Open, each sought to get the new season off to a quick start, but it was Kim who won the final-round duel between the two, securing the victory when Cantlay made a mess of the final hole (posting a triple-bogey 7) after rallying on the back nine to draw even with three hole to play.
golfmagic.com
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra claims $4.75m with LIV Golf Bangkok win
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra claimed his maiden professional win at LIV Golf Bangkok with a three-stroke victory over Patrick Reed at Stonehill. Lopez-Chacarra was ranked the world's second best amateur before he made his decision to join the LIV Golf Tour in June, quite possibly ending any future participation in PGA Tour events.
Golf Digest
As 10 Epson Tour players lock up 2023 LPGA cards, the odd woman out has a feeling of déjà vu
Bailey Tardy knows what happens now, but it doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating. There is nothing that can truly ease the disappointment of being the odd player out when you’re trying to secure an LPGA Tour card. Tardy, 26, finished third on Sunday at Epson Tour’s...
Rising golf star Tom Kim matches Tiger Woods’s PGA Tour feat in Las Vegas
South Korea’s Tom Kim has become the first player to win twice on the PGA Tour before the age of 21 since Tiger Woods in 1996. A star of the recent Presidents Cup, 20-year-old Kim shot a closing five-under 66, out-duelling world No 4 Patrick Cantlay to win the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas by three shots.
