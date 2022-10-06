Read full article on original website
Related
Jed Hoyer: Cubs have taken 'first steps' in contract extension talks with Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ
The Cubs have had preliminary discussions with infielder Nico Hoerner and outfielder Ian Happ about contract extensions, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday at a season-ending press conference.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB・
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn't Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Freddie Freeman and Jeff McNeil were neck and neck for the batting title
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Yankees’ opponent for ALDS is set with Game 1 on Tuesday
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment
Kevin Cash gave Cleveland fans a huge compliment before game two of the Wild Card series between the Rays and the Guardians.
Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This former Chicago Cubs ace was so good in his playoff start
The Chicago Cubs are not in the 2022 MLB Postseason and they might not be returning for a while. They can have a perfect offseason and make it interesting next year but it still might take a minute. However, there are plenty of their former players going in the postseason.
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox
The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1