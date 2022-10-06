ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
Ian Happ
Marcus Stroman
Drew Smyly
Jed Hoyer
NBC Chicago

The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer

Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds
Atlanta Braves
NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

