Bronx, NY

FanSided

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sports
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
San Francisco Examiner

Giants hire former Astros assistant general manager

It's not Aaron Judge but the San Francisco Giants have a new addition to the organization. The team hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as the club's new general manager, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night. "We've prioritized player development up to and including the major leagues, and Pete's experience and thought leadership in this space will be a tremendous asset as we continue to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 Commanders who deserve less playing time after Week 5 loss

The Washington Commanders’ season is coming off the rails. The NFL season is all about adapting, right? Well, after entering the year with hopes they’d compete for the NFC East or at least a wild card berth, the Commanders are officially in the mix for a top-five pick as one of the league’s worst teams through five games.
NFL
FanSided

