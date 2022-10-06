Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Player Reveals What Jimbo Fisher Yelled Before Final Play
One Alabama player knew what was coming on the final play of the game against Texas A&M. Terrion Arnold, who's one of Alabama's starting cornerbacks. said after the game that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yelled "Evan, Evan, Evan" and knew that the final pass was going to him (Evan Stewart).
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance
Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders
Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral. Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Kansas Announces Unfortunate Injury Update For Quarterback Jalon Daniels
Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels is done for the day. Daniels was on the receiving end of a crushing hit from the TCU defense this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it's resulted in an injury. Daniels came out of the locker room for the second half wearing street clothes on the sideline....
Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision On Mike Hart's Replacement
We all wish Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart the best as he continues to recover from the medical condition that caused him to collapse on the field against Indiana this past weekend. In the interim, however, the Wolverines need someone to take the reins as running backs coach. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
Video: Saints Rookie Chris Olave Suffers Terrifying Injury
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was on the receiving end of a terrifying hit on Sunday. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was slammed into the ground by the Seahawks defense in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's NFC game. Olave was down motionless on the field. It was...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty
The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
NFL World Praying For Former Ohio State Football Star
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary injury during his team's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave's head was slammed into the turf as he reeled in the second touchdown of his NFL career. He lay motionless on the field for a few seconds before being checked on by the team's medical staff.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News
Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
New Injury Update For Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will miss this afternoon's Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. The program has not disclosed the nature of his injury. According to ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg, Williams' injury is "not serious" and he's expected to return for the Buckeyes' next game against Iowa on October 22.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
627K+
Followers
79K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0