ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Khloé Kardashian calls out Kanye West over Chicago's Birthday as he claims family are 'liars'

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out in defense of her famous sister, Kim Kardashian, after weeks of harassment from her ex Kanye West, on social media. On Wednesday, Khloé commented on an Instagram post by Ye where the rapper talked about his affiliation with Candace Owens and praised her for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Tattoo Removal#Tattoos#Us Weekly#Snl
Floor8

Hailey Bieber sets record straight: 'I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody'

Former ballerina and current supermodel Hailey Bieber has set the record straight on claims she “stole” her husband Justin Bieber from his ex Selena Gomez. On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper said to the model: “People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?”
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Kendall Jenner explains how she deals with false narratives about herself and family

If you've been keeping up with Kendall Jenner, you'll know she doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives. After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen many stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected on how she deals with the untrue things written about her out in the world, on a podcast hosted by Jay Shetty,
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Kourtney Kardashian launches new brand Lemme: Here's everything we know!

It’s been a busy week in work news for one Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The recently married reality star is said to be preparing to launch her own lifestyle brand. The Kardashians star shocked fans when she suddenly dropped a snap of her sitting on a pink chair in front of a lavender backdrop with the word "Lemme" in the background, with the caption “You’re gonna want to sit down for this”.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Selena Gomez speaks out about 'kindness' after Hailey Bieber’s tell all interview

Selena Gomez had a message for her followers after Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she “stole” Justin Bieber from the singer during the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Only Murders in The Building star shared she had heard people make "vile and disgusting" comments about the model and Sorry singer since the podcast's release, and urged her followers to be more kind to everyone.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Orlando Bloom and David Harbour cast in Sony and Playstation's Gran Turismo movie

Orlando Bloom is joining the cast of the film adaptation of the popular video game, Gran Turismo opposite David Harbour. The actor, 45, known for movies like Pirates of the Caribbean and Kingdom of Heaven has reached an agreement for the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions movie, which will be helmed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, according to Deadline.
VIDEO GAMES
Floor8

Chrissy Teigen responds to 'brutal' comments after sharing her miscarriage was an abortion

Chrissy Teigen is addressing social media users after sharing that she previously had a life-saving abortion. The model recently discussed her 2020 pregnancy loss, explaining that she had medical help after learning her son Jack would not survive the pregnancy. Chrissy said during a summit on Sept. 15, "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy