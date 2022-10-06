Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian calls out Kanye West over Chicago's Birthday as he claims family are 'liars'
Khloé Kardashian is speaking out in defense of her famous sister, Kim Kardashian, after weeks of harassment from her ex Kanye West, on social media. On Wednesday, Khloé commented on an Instagram post by Ye where the rapper talked about his affiliation with Candace Owens and praised her for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."
Khloé Kardashian sparks romance rumors with 365 Days star Michele Morrone
After Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split in 2018, it was reported in March this year that the reality star was ready to date again. Now, the 38-year-old reality star might have found herseld a new flame in none other than Italian stallion, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Speculation...
Kim Kardashian Reveals why facing criticism is 'easier' after 15 years in the spotlight
Kim Kardashian is not keeping up with haters! During an appearance on Good Morning America, the SKIMS founder shared why it is easier for her and her famous family to face criticism this late in their careers. "It has gotten easier ‘cause I think you just get to a level...
Kourtney Kardashian makes NYFW entrance in printed Catwoman outfit complete with whip
Kourtney Kardashian (*Cracks whip*!) may be ringing in Halloween already as she made a sexy entrance in a skin-tight, zip-up printed Catwoman costume, complete with ears and a whip. The star, 43, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, September 16, simply captioning it with a cat emoji.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson awkwardly reunite at Beyoncé's birthday party
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson awkwardly reunited at Beyoncé's 41st birthday party, over the weekend. Making for a pretty awkward night out. The Good American founder, 38, arrived at the star-studded event on Saturday, September 10, alongside sister Kim Kardashian. The duo both seemed to take the night’s...
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are reportedly DATING!
Page Six reported that Kanye West is indeed “dating” Candice Swanepoel. But sources also told the publication it’s not exactly true love — in fact, they say it’s “BS” to shill sunglasses. Conveniently, Swanepoel is the face of Yeezy GAP sunglasses and the...
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumors which even left his mom questioning him
Last year, Zac Efron sparked speculation online after he appeared in an Earth Day special with Bill Nye with his jaw appearing more swollen than normal. The apparent facial change caused many to believe that he had received plastic surgery, but in a new interview, Zac shut down the chatter once and for all.
Johnny Depp is now dating Joelle Rich, an attorney who represented the actor in his 2018
Johnny Depp is dating one of his attorneys after all — just not Camille Vasquez, like we all believed during the infamous trial with his ex Amber Herd. According to reports, thePirates of the Caribbean star is seeing Joelle Rich, a lawyer who represented Depp in his U.K. libel trial.
Hailey Bieber sets record straight: 'I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody'
Former ballerina and current supermodel Hailey Bieber has set the record straight on claims she “stole” her husband Justin Bieber from his ex Selena Gomez. On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper said to the model: “People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?”
Kendall Jenner explains how she deals with false narratives about herself and family
If you've been keeping up with Kendall Jenner, you'll know she doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives. After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen many stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected on how she deals with the untrue things written about her out in the world, on a podcast hosted by Jay Shetty,
Kourtney Kardashian launches new brand Lemme: Here's everything we know!
It’s been a busy week in work news for one Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The recently married reality star is said to be preparing to launch her own lifestyle brand. The Kardashians star shocked fans when she suddenly dropped a snap of her sitting on a pink chair in front of a lavender backdrop with the word "Lemme" in the background, with the caption “You’re gonna want to sit down for this”.
Selena Gomez speaks out about 'kindness' after Hailey Bieber’s tell all interview
Selena Gomez had a message for her followers after Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she “stole” Justin Bieber from the singer during the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Only Murders in The Building star shared she had heard people make "vile and disgusting" comments about the model and Sorry singer since the podcast's release, and urged her followers to be more kind to everyone.
Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for 'freaking' her out following her pregnancy reveal
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a new photo series that she shared on her Instagram earlier on Saturday, after revealing a swarm of paparazzi were camped outside her home trying to catch a glimpse of the pregnant actress in "real time". The Gossip Girl...
Olivia Wilde talks 'reshaping her family' after Jason Sudeikis split in candid chat with Kelly Clarkson
Olivia Wilde has addressed being a single parent after her 2020 split from her partner of 10 years, actor Jason Sudeikis. While on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the actress shared that she is 'reshaping her family' after splitting from the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live veteran. Also in the...
Orlando Bloom and David Harbour cast in Sony and Playstation's Gran Turismo movie
Orlando Bloom is joining the cast of the film adaptation of the popular video game, Gran Turismo opposite David Harbour. The actor, 45, known for movies like Pirates of the Caribbean and Kingdom of Heaven has reached an agreement for the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions movie, which will be helmed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, according to Deadline.
Chrissy Teigen responds to 'brutal' comments after sharing her miscarriage was an abortion
Chrissy Teigen is addressing social media users after sharing that she previously had a life-saving abortion. The model recently discussed her 2020 pregnancy loss, explaining that she had medical help after learning her son Jack would not survive the pregnancy. Chrissy said during a summit on Sept. 15, "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."
Love is Blind's Danielle Ruhl broke her silence on ending marriage with Nick Thompson
Love Is Blind''s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are addressing their recent split. The exes and costars shared separate social media posts on Wednesday that gave fans a glimpse of how they're feeling since filing for divorce August. Danielle, 29, uploaded an emotional Instagram post that focused on her found...
Couple alert: Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O'Brian spark romance rumors
Not Okay star Dylan O'Brian and Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating rumors after fans spotted them kissing in New York City. The 31-year-old actor and the 23-year-old because i liked a boy singer were mentioned in several sightings sent in by @DeuxMoi readers this weekend. One reader...
