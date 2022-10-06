ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Laurel, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

King tides flood streets in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are causing flooding problems in Hollywood. 7News cameras on Monday captured several streets submerged as a result of recent tides. Drivers were seen struggling to navigate the drenched roads. King tides are expected to last through Wednesday, with the highest tides anticipated for Monday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from a group home. Demetrius Wiggins was last seen near the 800 block of Northeast36th Street at around 7 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo Miami#Bears#Local Life#Black Bear#Travel Info#What To Do#Checkup#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

NW Miami-Dade house deemed unsafe after fire sparks

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading fire officials to deem the property unsafe. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 2:30 a.m., Saturday. Hours later,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO holds National Night Out to encourage community positivity

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Night Out in a Lauderhill park. On Saturday, police officers met members of the community in Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the community to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents of the neighborhood. “We’re...
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk held in Hialeah, raises over $500K

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands in South Florida proved they were stronger in pink. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk was held at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Saturday. More than 5,000 people participated in the annual event. Survivors shared their stories at the event. “By the grace...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy