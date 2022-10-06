Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Amassed $500,000 In The Last 24 Hours! Can Dogecoin Keep Up With Cat’s Gimmicks?
It is no secret that the world of crypto is currently going through a rough patch. Eight months ago, the market’s overall capitalisation reached nearly $3 trillion, signifying a prosperous future for an industry that took everyone by surprise. However, fast forward to the present moment, and the same metric barely exceeds the $1 trillion mark.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano and Atom Beaten By The Hideaways Huge 600% Monthly Gain, Is This The Best Crypto Investment of 2022?
The week started poorly but quickly recovered yesterday but today, most top coins are down again. Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) are down today and are trading in a range. Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) is smashing its presale and has mooned 600% in just 1 month! This project is taking off and investors don’t want to miss out on what could be the best crypto investment of 2022.The Hideaways has confirmed the price will rise from $0.045 to $0.06 and the presale has entered its final stage so make sure you rush to invest!
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin, Volatile? No, It’s Actually The Dow Jones Now That Is – Here’s Why
Bitcoin maintains a limited trading range between $18,985 and $19,675 during the weekend. The alpha cryptocurrency has just lost its $20k handle. Sunday’s data from Coingecko indicates that BTC is currently trading at $19,499, an increase of 1% over the last week. However, it is not Bitcoin’s narrow trading...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest Market Is In Full Accumulation Mode
Since bitcoin fell below $20,000, investors across all spheres have been taking this as an opportunity to fill up their bags. This accumulation trend was not readily apparent at first given the high volatility that was triggered by the FOMC meeting. However, now that the market has settled into somewhat of a normal range, the accumulation trend looks to be in full swing.
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinist.com
Small Budget? Invest in Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Uniswap for Potentially Big Long-Term Gains
As the popularity of blockchains continues to gain traction, new tokens are launched daily. Several new platforms have piqued the interest of traders and investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new cryptocurrency. It’s a cryptocurrency with a lot of potential and might deliver huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI).
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
bitcoinist.com
3 Reasons Why Luna Price Is Crashing and Why These 2 Coins Will Explode 100x
The crypto market is holding steady at its current levels, for the most part. Some once-popular tokens are now crashing hard, while major ones like bitcoin and ether struggle to break past their resistance levels. Meanwhile, controversial tokens like Terra and Terra Classic are tanking in the wake of several developments.
bitcoinist.com
5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
bitcoinist.com
Huobi To Be Acquired By About Capital, This Could Make Listing Easier For New Projects Like Uniglo.io
Huobi has for many years been a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in China. Founded in 2013, the exchange has seen rapid growth with the expansion of crypto into the spotlight and volumes increasing dramatically year on year. Rival exchange Binance began spreading out worldwide to increase its customer base, with Huobi’s main market remaining domestic. After the governmental decision to make all crypto transactions illegal in 2021, both Binance and Huobi halted all service to the Chinese community, dramatically affecting the latter’s volumes and user numbers. There were already rumors that the founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
bitcoinist.com
India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report – Good Or Bad For The Country’s Crypto?
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
bitcoinist.com
Is It Time To Begin Talking Seriously About Bitcoin?
No one believed in cryptocurrency for a long time, it was not taken seriously, and blockchain technologies seemed to many to be a game in virtual reality. Today, everyone knows about Bitcoin, they are trying to figure out blockchain technology, and the crypto is used not only to buy goods and services but also to develop a business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
McDonald In Lugano City Starts Accepting Bitcoin Amid Bear Market
Per the all-time mainstream adoptions of crypto, McDonald’s Fast-food chain has started accepting Bitcoin payments in Lugano. A news outlet shared a video of customers paying for their orders with Bitcoin via McDonald’s electronic kiosk. Top players in the crypto industry are advocating the mainstream adoption of crypto...
bitcoinist.com
CryptoLand (CLAND) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CryptoLand (CLAND) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLAND/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Combining real estate and blockchain technology, CryptoLand (CLAND) creates an...
bitcoinist.com
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin: Here’s What To Expect From The Best Meme Coins On The Cryptocurrency Market
Memecoins are essential in the crypto world. They make the ecosystem fun, and they give people the chance to be part of a community. Many memecoins share similarities, but all memecoins are not the same. To make sense of the concept of memecoins, let’s look at three memecoins and how they work.
bitcoinist.com
Why Paul Tudor Jones Always Has Money In Bitcoin
In a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Paul Tudor Jones (PTJ) reiterated his support for Bitcoin. In 2020, the legendary investor publicly revealed a bullish stance on the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation and a digital version of gold. Paul Tudor Jones commented on the current macroeconomic...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
bitcoinist.com
NURCOIN (NUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NURCOIN (NUR) on October 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Designed for a wide range of use cases and problem...
bitcoinist.com
EnviDa (EDAT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform,has listed EnviDa (EDAT) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EDAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building the future of environmental tracing with blockchain, EnviDa (EDAT) has...
Comments / 0