New York outlet claims Zeldin 'seizes' on shooting outside his home for political gain
A local Buffalo, New York news outlet accused Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., of seizing on a shooting that happened just outside his home to benefit his gubernatorial race.
Gabbard says she can’t stay in ‘today’s Democratic Party’
Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said she’s leaving the Democratic Party because it is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness.”. Gabbard, who served as a Democrat in the House from 2013 to...
NAACP blasts Tuberville for ‘flat out racist’ reparations comments
NAACP president Derrick Johnson on Monday accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) of spreading dangerous rhetoric after the senator claimed Democrats want reparations for minorities because they are “pro-crime.”
