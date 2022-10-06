ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Teenaged Female In Custody After Intentionally Crashing In To Sheriff’s Vehicle

A teenaged female is in custody after she allegedly crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle intentionally Friday night at Canyon High School. Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, a teenaged female intentionally crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle at Canyon High School on Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested

GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Parolee Arrested For ID Theft, Drug Possession

A parolee was arrested Monday after allegedly being in possession of stolen ID’s and blank checks. On Monday, deputies with the J-Team (Juvenile Intervention Team) were patrolling the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car

A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say

A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon

One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man critically wounded in shooting in Lancaster

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lancaster in the early morning hours of Saturday. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Division Street near Pondera Street. Deputies were already in the area investigating a reported burglary at the "White House" restaurant when they heard shots fired, and saw a vehicle driving away. They stopped the vehicle, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to remain in critical condition. Authorities spoke to the other person inside of the vehicle, but no additional information was available. 
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA

