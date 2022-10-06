Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenaged Female In Custody After Intentionally Crashing In To Sheriff’s Vehicle
A teenaged female is in custody after she allegedly crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle intentionally Friday night at Canyon High School. Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, a teenaged female intentionally crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle at Canyon High School on Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
Santa Clarita Radio
Parolee Arrested For ID Theft, Drug Possession
A parolee was arrested Monday after allegedly being in possession of stolen ID’s and blank checks. On Monday, deputies with the J-Team (Juvenile Intervention Team) were patrolling the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car
A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
Two found in alleged stolen vehicle; one wanted in LA County
Two arrests were made after stolen vehicle alert led to a traffic stop in Niles Monday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say
A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
Man shot to death at Lancaster motel
A man was fatally wounded early this morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
Los Angeles police release video of violent ‘follow home’ robbery; more victims sought
Los Angeles police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a gas station with the aim of identifying more potential victims of two suspects who were recently arrested. Clayton Randolph, 34, is under arrest and facing 12 charges including robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a handgun. Shanika Davidson, 35, was booked on […]
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
foxla.com
Woman arrested for Griffith Park hit-and-run to be charged with murder
A woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally hitting and killing a man with her car in Griffith Park. LAPD confirms to FOX 11 that she's facing a murder charge.
Man critically wounded in shooting in Lancaster
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lancaster in the early morning hours of Saturday. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Division Street near Pondera Street. Deputies were already in the area investigating a reported burglary at the "White House" restaurant when they heard shots fired, and saw a vehicle driving away. They stopped the vehicle, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to remain in critical condition. Authorities spoke to the other person inside of the vehicle, but no additional information was available.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
