Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO