On October 9, 2022, at 9:33 PM, Mentor Police responded to 4936 Glenn Lodge Road for a report of a gunshot into the residence. Mentor Police confirmed there was a single gunshot into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house and was not injured. A white car, possibly a Hyundai Accent, with a loud exhaust was seen in the area, but it is unknown if it had any involvement.

