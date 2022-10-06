Read full article on original website
Resident reports unknown man urinating near her home: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A report was received Oct. 8 about a man standing next to his car urinating. The vehicle had left the area prior to the arrival of officers and was not located. A resident reported at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 that a vehicle had sped past toward Mayfield Road in excess of 100 mph. Responding officers did not locate the vehicle.
cityofmentor.com
Gunshot into Residence on Glenn Lodge Road
On October 9, 2022, at 9:33 PM, Mentor Police responded to 4936 Glenn Lodge Road for a report of a gunshot into the residence. Mentor Police confirmed there was a single gunshot into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house and was not injured. A white car, possibly a Hyundai Accent, with a loud exhaust was seen in the area, but it is unknown if it had any involvement.
Man breaks back into house after leaving for the night: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Gary Boulevard home regarding a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 10. A woman at the home said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. The boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, but police were called back to the residence later.
Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
Bullet fired through front window of home in Mentor; no one arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No injuries were reported after a single bullet went through the front window of a Mentor home on Sunday, police said. The incident took place about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the home located in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road, north of Garden Lane, they confirmed a single bullet had gone through the front window of the home, police said.
cleveland19.com
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
The hidden spot a local K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
Man shot and killed outside Stark County apartment
Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.
Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man shot by an Orange Village police officer responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun outside a popular shopping center has sued the village and police department. Theoplic Williams III lawfully carried the gun, wasn’t threatening anyone with it and never...
First responders get steamed on housefire call: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Structure fire-residence (unfounded): West Juniper Lane. A resident reported she arrived home at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 28 after being gone for about an hour and saw smoke coming from the roof of the house, with no one home. Other witnesses noticed a lot of smoke coming off the garage area...
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
72-year-old woman threatens to shoot roommate: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 1:59 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 42-year-old Cleveland resident was arrested. Threats, Kenilworth Road. On Sept. 27 at 7:27 p.m. a woman...
6-year-old killed in funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
whbc.com
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
