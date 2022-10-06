Read full article on original website
Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of...
Student ornament competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual student ornament competition is underway.
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November.
West Virginia ornament contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to parti…
32 quilts featured during 34th Harvest of Quilts show
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the 34th Harvest of Quilts show was held on the very rainy weekend of Oct. 1-2. This quilt show is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Services (CEOS). There were 32 quilts entered in the four...
Ripley, WV’s America in Bloom Award Results Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WV News) — Top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program were announced at the annual symposium and awards celebration held in St. Louis, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Ripley received special recognition for its Community Vitality from its Advisors.
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:
AAA: Gas prices climbing in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 16 cents higher this week at $3.526 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average price is $3.526 in Northern West Virginia as opposed to an average of...
State Farm presents Gallipolis women's shelter with donation
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robin Fowler of State Farm Insurance presented the local women’s shelter Square One with a $5,000 donation on Thursday. State Farm awarded the money to Fowler, a 21-year employee, with the directive to donate it to the cause of her choice. Fowler chose Square One, a women’s shelter with a 12-bed capacity, which is open to women in crisis and their children. It is located in Gallipolis.
Lucas plays in West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Kelan Lucas was a part of the field at last week’s West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament. Playing at Wheeling’s beautiful Oglebay Park, Lucas finished tied for 24th in the Class A competition on the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Course.
Faithful and Free moves to new location
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Growth is a good problem to have in business, especially if it’s local and family owned. And growth is what happened to Faithful and Free, a boutique formerly located on Court Street in Ripley.
BOE approves resolution opposing proposed Amendment 2 and Amendment 4
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Board of Education members unanimously voted for a resolution opposing the passage of Amendment 2 and Amendment 4 which will be voted on in the Nov. 7 general election. Prior to the vote, President of the Jackson County Education Association Adena Barnette spoke about...
Ripley is getting ready to celebrate a memorable birthday
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s two months away, but when a city is turning 190 a big celebration has to be planned. Mayor Carolyn Rader and her birthday committee recently invited all area businesses to come and share ideas on how to make Dec. 19 a day to remember.
Jolynn Marra
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WV News) — Jolynn Marra, of Charleston, West Virginia, also known as Jo, JoJo, Jo Mama, and Aunt Jo, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Jolynn was born on January 23, 1969,...
Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District holds annual meeting and banquet
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) — Over 120 people attended the annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting and banquet held Oct. 4 at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport. Roy R. Vaughan, Langsville, was elected to serve a three-year term on the Meigs SWCD Board of Supervisors. He...
Battle Days marks successful return
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Battle Days was held over the weekend at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This year’s festivities marked the return to regular proceedings after two years of only having the memorial service due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant...
First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to create ornaments for the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the 18th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
Point Pleasant Writers Guild shares October memories
October has brought new faces and old memories to members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild. Three guests added to the number of attendees at a recent meeting. They included Taylor Roegner of Hurricane, West Virginia, and co-authors David Sims and Pamela Earley, whose pen names are Davidé Mario Romano and Pamela Bella.
