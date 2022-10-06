GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robin Fowler of State Farm Insurance presented the local women’s shelter Square One with a $5,000 donation on Thursday. State Farm awarded the money to Fowler, a 21-year employee, with the directive to donate it to the cause of her choice. Fowler chose Square One, a women’s shelter with a 12-bed capacity, which is open to women in crisis and their children. It is located in Gallipolis.

