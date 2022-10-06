ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Sonic Drive-In owner says plans to build Craig store still on horizon

The plan to bring a Sonic Drive-In to Craig has been on the horizon for many years and the owner says he is waiting for construction costs to go down before moving forward, potentially as soon as next spring. Dean Sigler, who owns six other Sonic Drive-In franchises throughout the...
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
CBS Denver

Bow hunter impaled by another hunter's lost arrow, rescued by helicopter

A lone archery hunter's life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member of Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The arrow, referred to as a "lost" arrow, was left behind by another hunter after an errant shot, RCSAR Vice President Harry Sandler told CBS4. No one knows how long the lost arrow had been there, but it's the second year in a row that a Routt County bow hunter has been...
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
