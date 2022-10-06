ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WVNews

Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of...
POLITICS
WVNews

MSP investigate property damage hit and run

McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
MCHENRY, MD
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

32 quilts featured during 34th Harvest of Quilts show

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the 34th Harvest of Quilts show was held on the very rainy weekend of Oct. 1-2. This quilt show is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Services (CEOS). There were 32 quilts entered in the four...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Parkersburg observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with presentation and local Clothesline Project display

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – First observed in Oct. 1981, Domestic Violence Awareness Month connects survivors, advocates and service providers in a collective effort to raise awareness about, and end, the crime of abuse. Also advocating is the WVU Parkersburg Criminal Justice student organization as they will host the local Domestic Violence Clothesline Project to bring to light the stories of victims and survivors in the region.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Robert Lowell Gordon

Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Cole Massie seeks further economic development in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Cole Massie grew up in Jackson, and earned his dual bachelor’s in public policy and public relations from Syracuse University. Following his education, he went to work for General Electric’s aerospace facility in Cincinnati. In that role, he led external communications for the company’s multi-billion dollar military engines project.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

AAA: Gas prices climbing in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 16 cents higher this week at $3.526 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average price is $3.526 in Northern West Virginia as opposed to an average of...
TRAFFIC
WVNews

Battle Days marks successful return

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Battle Days was held over the weekend at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This year’s festivities marked the return to regular proceedings after two years of only having the memorial service due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Ripley is getting ready to celebrate a memorable birthday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s two months away, but when a city is turning 190 a big celebration has to be planned. Mayor Carolyn Rader and her birthday committee recently invited all area businesses to come and share ideas on how to make Dec. 19 a day to remember.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Point Pleasant Writers Guild shares October memories

October has brought new faces and old memories to members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild. Three guests added to the number of attendees at a recent meeting. They included Taylor Roegner of Hurricane, West Virginia, and co-authors David Sims and Pamela Earley, whose pen names are Davidé Mario Romano and Pamela Bella.
POINT PLEASANT, WV

