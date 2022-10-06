PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – First observed in Oct. 1981, Domestic Violence Awareness Month connects survivors, advocates and service providers in a collective effort to raise awareness about, and end, the crime of abuse. Also advocating is the WVU Parkersburg Criminal Justice student organization as they will host the local Domestic Violence Clothesline Project to bring to light the stories of victims and survivors in the region.

