WVNews
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:
WVNews
Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of...
WVNews
MSP investigate property damage hit and run
McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
WVNews
Student ornament competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual student ornament competition is underway.
WVNews
32 quilts featured during 34th Harvest of Quilts show
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the 34th Harvest of Quilts show was held on the very rainy weekend of Oct. 1-2. This quilt show is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Services (CEOS). There were 32 quilts entered in the four...
WVNews
West Virginia ornament contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to parti…
WVNews
Glenville State Homecoming court announced
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming Court were announced at the annual Coronation Ceremony on Monday.
WVNews
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November.
WVNews
WVU Parkersburg observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with presentation and local Clothesline Project display
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – First observed in Oct. 1981, Domestic Violence Awareness Month connects survivors, advocates and service providers in a collective effort to raise awareness about, and end, the crime of abuse. Also advocating is the WVU Parkersburg Criminal Justice student organization as they will host the local Domestic Violence Clothesline Project to bring to light the stories of victims and survivors in the region.
WVNews
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon.
WVNews
Cole Massie seeks further economic development in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Cole Massie grew up in Jackson, and earned his dual bachelor’s in public policy and public relations from Syracuse University. Following his education, he went to work for General Electric’s aerospace facility in Cincinnati. In that role, he led external communications for the company’s multi-billion dollar military engines project.
WVNews
Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
WVNews
BOE approves resolution opposing proposed Amendment 2 and Amendment 4
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Board of Education members unanimously voted for a resolution opposing the passage of Amendment 2 and Amendment 4 which will be voted on in the Nov. 7 general election. Prior to the vote, President of the Jackson County Education Association Adena Barnette spoke about...
WVNews
AAA: Gas prices climbing in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 16 cents higher this week at $3.526 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average price is $3.526 in Northern West Virginia as opposed to an average of...
WVNews
Battle Days marks successful return
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Battle Days was held over the weekend at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This year’s festivities marked the return to regular proceedings after two years of only having the memorial service due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant...
WVNews
Ripley is getting ready to celebrate a memorable birthday
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s two months away, but when a city is turning 190 a big celebration has to be planned. Mayor Carolyn Rader and her birthday committee recently invited all area businesses to come and share ideas on how to make Dec. 19 a day to remember.
WVNews
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
WVNews
Point Pleasant Writers Guild shares October memories
October has brought new faces and old memories to members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild. Three guests added to the number of attendees at a recent meeting. They included Taylor Roegner of Hurricane, West Virginia, and co-authors David Sims and Pamela Earley, whose pen names are Davidé Mario Romano and Pamela Bella.
WVNews
Pilot Club to celebrate its 35th birthday with a party at The Mansion
RIPLEY, W.Va. (W.Va.) — When a 35th birthday is approaching, an early celebration is perfectly acceptable. That is exactly what the Pilot Club of Jackson County is going to do. On Oct. 15, a ‘Birthday Bunco Bash’ will take place at The Mansion (more commonly known as the Starcher...
WVNews
Amendment 1 dealing with impeachment authority will be on general election ballot
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In the general election on Nov. 8, four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution will be on the ballot. In the next few editions of Jackson Newspapers, each will be explained along with points of view representing both sides of each issue. An...
