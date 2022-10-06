Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas Tourism awards $87K+ to new tourism endeavors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Tourism has awarded more than $87,000 to new tourism endeavors in the Sunflower State. Kansas Tourism says that it has announced the recipients for the 2022 Tourism Marketing Grant, an ongoing program meant to help tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects.
WIBW
Sports betting generates nearly $1.3 million in Kansas’ first month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sports betting has generated nearly $1.3 million in the State of Kansas’ first month of legalization. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Oct. 10, that in the one month that sports betting has been legal in the Sunflower State, a total of $1.3 million in revenue has been generated. That includes nearly $130,000 earmarked just for the State of Kansas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
WIBW
Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face. The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University. The Kansas SBDC...
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
WIBW
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
WIBW
Election 2022: Bruce Williamson, (R) House Dist. 53 candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the Kansas House seats are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The seat for House Dist. 53 is open with the...
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has successfully completed the migration of giraffes to their new enclosure in a new exhibit. The Topeka Zoo says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, it successfully completed the relocation of its giraffe herd to a newly constructed habitat located in the new Giraffe & Friends enclosure.
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Walk to benefit children with speech disorder to circle Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A walk to benefit children with an uncommon speech disorder will make its way around Lake Shawnee. Apraxia Kids, a nonprofit organization, says it will host the 2022 Topeka Walk for Apraxia at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lake Shawnee Shelter #4, SE Tinman Cir., to benefit children with apraxia of speech. It said a ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and registration for the event is free.
WIBW
Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
WIBW
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
WIBW
Constitutional amendment recount costs Shawnee Co. taxpayers $17,000
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee county taxpayers appear to be the ones footing the bill for a recent recount, following the approval from Shawnee Co. Commissioners. Commissioners approved a $17,000 dollar funding request made Monday morning by elections commissioner Andrew Howell. Howell said that $17,000 is what it cost his office in overtime to recount the constitutional question -- or the Value Them Both question - on the August primary ballot.
WIBW
Election 2022: Scott Schwab, (R) Secretary of State incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Scott Schwab, (R), the incumbent Secretary of State visited Monday, Oct....
KWCH.com
Warm start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A weak...
WIBW
Recent poll finds Kansas voters approve of Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that Kansas voters highly approve of Medicaid expansion. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says on Monday, Oct. 10, it released a poll that shows strong support among registered voters in the Sunflower State for increased and protected access to affordable health coverage. It said 72% favor expansions of KanCare - the state’s Medicaid program - and 46% strongly support it.
