ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

HHW Gaming: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Hates Chris Pratt As Mario

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVHlK_0iPBcTcy00
Source: Illumination / The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Finally, the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived, and we heard Chris Pratt’s voice coming out of the iconic video game plumber’s mouth.

Thursday, October 6, Nintendo and Illumination Studios used the first day of New York Comic-Con to unveil the trailer for the highly anticipated feature-length film based on the iconic Nintendo platform game.

Jack Black, who voices King Bowser in the animated film, was on hand to reveal the trailer to the world. When The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first announced, the most significant question mark revolved around Chris Pratt and how he would sound as the fictional video game character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAidc_0iPBcTcy00
Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

After watching the roughly 2-minute teaser trailer, Mario sounds like Chris Pratt.

Outside of that, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features some gorgeous animation. Jack Black sounds amazing as Bowser, and the film looks promising. We get only a few lines out of Pratt’s Mario in the trailer, and many are disappointed, but we here at Hip-Hop Wired will refrain from rating his performance of a small sample size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tI8xW_0iPBcTcy00
Source: Illumination / The Super Mario Bros. Movie

But let’s focus on the good that is this project. For the most part, it looks like it will be a pretty damn good animated film adaptation of Super Mario Bros., regardless of their not using Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario.

Regarding the plot, it seems Bowser is on a quest to collect stars, and Mario heads to the Mushroom Kingdom to stop him.

Twitter Reactions Are Positive Except For When It Comes To Chris Pratt

From day one, no one wanted Chris Pratt to be the voice of Mario. His alleged MAGA ties, plus Star-Lord being the reason Thanos won (Doctor Strange said it was the only way), didn’t sit well with fans. So the reactions to him being the voice are still negative, even though we didn’t get the full experience.

Welp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vO4aA_0iPBcTcy00
Source: Illumination / The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Marios Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7. It also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Step into the trailer and reactions below.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

I’ll Buy An L: Snoop Dogg Steals The Show On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appearance

Snoop Dogg’s star power can’t be denied. He once again stole the show with his charisma on a recent appearance on Wheel Of Fortune. As spotted on Hype Beast the Long Beach, California native paid a visit to Pat Sajak and Vanna White and needless to say he did not disappoint. Off the rip the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was ready to play and was quick with tapping the buzzer. While Snoop Dogg missed the mark on several attempts it was these moments that made the episode so memorable. During the “What Are You Doing?” category he hilariously guessed “baking brownies” when the answer was actually “baking onions”. One of his other contestants chimed in after the gaff saying “Martha’s gonna be disappointed. Martha’s going to be upset”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jack Black
Person
Charles Martinet
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Fred Armisen
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby & More Star In New ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ ‘Squad Up’ AD

We didn’t see this coming, but Nicki Minaj is enlisting her Barbz to squad up in a new ad for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It’s almost time to “squad up” with your friends. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s release is a few weeks away, and to get COD fans excited, Activision enlisted […] The post HHW Gaming: Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby & More Star In New ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ ‘Squad Up’ AD appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Pharrell Williams Auctioning Some Of His Most Classic Items On App Joopiter

If you’re a super fan of Pharrell Williams and have money to spare you’re in luck. He is auctioning off some of his most classic items on Joopiter. As per Gentleman’s Quarterly the creative is putting some of his most coveted belongings under the hammer. The “Happy” performer has founded Joopiter, a digital auction house and […] The post Pharrell Williams Auctioning Some Of His Most Classic Items On App Joopiter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Video Game#Illumination Studios#The Super Mario Bros
HipHopWired

Ryan Coogler Says He Almost Quit Film After Chadwick Boseman Died

"Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler admitted in a recent interview that the death of his friend, actor Chadwick Boseman, almost prompted him to give up directing. Coogler shared that he reflected on the time they spent together and conversations, which helped him to move forward. The post Ryan Coogler Says He Almost Quit Film After Chadwick Boseman Died appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Santa Puts In That Work In New ‘Violent Night’ Trailer

With the holidays just a couple of months away, Santa Claus won’t just be delivering presents to those on his “Nice” list, but he’s also to unwrapping ass whuppins on certain people who’ve made his “Naughty” list. A new film explores the mythical Santa beatdowns in Violent Night which stars Stranger Things star, David Harbour […] The post Santa Puts In That Work In New ‘Violent Night’ Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

DJ Drama Announces Snoop Dogg Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’

Snoop Dogg is back in the lab. He has announced that he has a Gangsta Grillz on the way and looks to prove he hasn’t lost a step. As per Hype Beast the Long Beach, California native has some new material in the works. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 DJ Drama shared a screen shot of the […] The post DJ Drama Announces Snoop Dogg Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
HipHopWired

Tiffany & Co. And Beyoncé Curate New Campaign Set To “Summer Renaissance”

Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé are extending the summer vibes. The American luxury jewelry brand has shot a new campaign set to her “Summer Renaissance” song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) As per High Snobiety the specialty retailer is making very good use of their partnership with Bey. On […] The post Tiffany & Co. And Beyoncé Curate New Campaign Set To “Summer Renaissance” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopWired

The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album

Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Nino Man & Jadakiss “Bigger Bags,” Freddie Gibbs “Dark Hearted” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.22

Ever since he dominated the Verzuz scene and established himself as the MVP of the artist competition, Jadakiss has experienced a revival in his popularity and appreciation and continues to drop off new material to remind y’all he’s that dude. Linking up with Nino Man for the latest visuals to “Bigger Bags,” Jay-To-The-Muah and Nino […] The post Nino Man & Jadakiss “Bigger Bags,” Freddie Gibbs “Dark Hearted” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Lil Nas X Stars In New ‘Courage To Be Real’ Campaign For Coach

Lil Nas X continues to use his star power to empower the people. He is the face of Coach’s new “Courage To Be Real” campaign. As spotted on Complex, the Atlanta, Georgia native is championing self expression with the luxury brand. Courage To Be Real is Coach’s mission and message about embracing all aspects of who you are with […] The post Lil Nas X Stars In New ‘Courage To Be Real’ Campaign For Coach appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy