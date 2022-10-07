ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for a temp drop

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rcd08_0iPBcOSZ00

Chicago First Alert Weather: A chill on Friday 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy and cool this evening with scattered rain as a cold front continues to push to the south of the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vq3V1_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, then fall to the low to mid 40s overnight. A strong north wind Friday will allow for lake effect showers, especially in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Mjy8_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

Isolated showers and partly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s, but it'll feel colder thanks to a strong north wind gusting above 20 miles per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iHVp_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

Cold Friday night will a light freeze likely for the suburbs. Lows in Chicago will be in the upper 30s with a clearing sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKN06_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

Breezy, sunny and cool for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drBHF_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

A chilly start on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon. Low 40s in the morning, with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon with be milder in the mid 60s with increasing cloud cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwJml_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

TONIGHT: Scattered rain, breezy and cooler. Low 45°

FRIDAY: Morning showers likely, then isolated showers and partly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy north wind and chilly. High 54°

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 57°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BYVT_0iPBcOSZ00
CBS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, warmup continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies continue for the Chicago area as a slow warmup continues. Sunday night will bring more clear skies and a low temperature of 46 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 68 degrees. Expect sunshine through late Tuesday as temperatures warm back into the 70s. Rain will return late Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The week is starting off warm, but a cooldown is ahead. Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Pleasant and dry conditions Monday night with the 50s for lows. Warming up Tuesday into the 70s with a few late showers. The chance for showers lingers into Wednesday before wrapping up and cooling down.   Temperatures drop to the 50s by Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Pleasant, cool weather ahead of warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasantly cool weather will continue in the Chicago area through midweek as temperatures warm up. Then a quick front brings a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures. Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and chilly to start the Chicago Marathon. Then conditions remain sunny and cool most of the day. Things will slowly warm up after that, and rain returns Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Sunny, yet cold day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold air in place with crystal clear skies. A Freeze Warning for some areas until 8 a.m. (at 2:30 a.m. some areas have already dropped to freezing.) Frost elsewhere.We'll see warmer temps each day until midweek, then we turn colder.StatsNormal High- 66Friday-57Today- 58Sunrise- 6:56AMForecastTODAY: Sunny, breezy, cool. High 58TONIGHT: Clear, 43SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning for areas north and west of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Chicago, including for Waukegan, Aurora, McHenry, DeKalb and Ottawa. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Frost Advisory is in effect for northern and southern Cook County, DuPage, Will and Kankakee County. Most of Northwest Indiana is also included in the Frost Advisory.Clear skies and cold tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in Chicago, but in the upper 20s and low 30s in the suburbs. Sunny skies and breezy for Saturday. Highs will be cool in the upper 50s and low 60s.Sunday morning will be in the low 40s for the Chicago Marathon. Mostly clear skies in the morning on Sunday, then partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.Warming temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Showers and low 70s for Wednesday, then cooling down Thursday and Friday of next week. TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 37°SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 58°SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 67°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A noticeably cooler and breezy day is ahead. Friday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with morning showers clearing.A chilly weekend begins with a Frost Advisory posted for DuPage, northern Cook, and southern Cook counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. A freeze Watch will be issued across the rest of the area as a light freeze is possible with lows in the 20s.Sunny skies Saturday with temperatures starting in the 50s. Crisp and clear start for the Chicago Marathon in the 40s, milder in the afternoon in the 60s.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Citywide "Chicago Sings Karaoke" competition Kicks off tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you think you have the chops, Chicago's citywide karaoke competition kicks off today.Round one will be held at three different locations: Lincoln Lodge on North Milwaukee, Louie's Pub on West North Avenue, and Simone's on West 18th Street.Eighteen venues will stage similar events through Oct. 8.Each will send one singer to the semi-finals to compete for a $5,000 grand prize.The karaoke competition is open to Chicagoans 21 years and older.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Starting off nice, rain later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today features more clouds than sunshine with temperatures spiking into the 70s around midday and falling through the 60s into the 50s by afternoon. Winds will shift from southwest to northeast and become gusty as a front passes through. Lake effect showers tomorrow and noticeably cooler in the 50s. The weather improves this weekend. TODAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN, SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY High: 72TONIGHT: CHANCE OF SHOWERS LOW: 45TOMORROW: NOTICEABLY COOLER, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS HIGH: 54
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ramon
WGNtv.com

Frost/freezing temps likely overnight/Saturday morning

Aside from the center of Chicago, a killing frost and possible freezing temperatures are expected to occur across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana late tonight and early Saturday morning. As high pressure builds into our area from the northwest, clouds are expected to thin-out tonight and winds diminish, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s most areas and possibly upper 20s at locations further inland, away from the core of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday

The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s NNE winds […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Alfresco Week underway in 16 communities around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't mind the cold, you can enjoy Chicago Alfresco Week.It is underway and you're invited to the 16 community areas around the city.This week celebrates the alfresco program - which gave those neighborhoods grants to create public seating, planters, art installations, and more.Those areas include Austin, Back of the Yards, Logan Square, Uptown, and Rogers Park.Chicago Alfresco Week runs through Oct. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp#Chicago Marathon#First Alert#North Wind#Cbs Breezy
CBS Chicago

Winners of the record setting 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of racers gathered at Grant Park for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning. The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. as runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago in the record-setting marathon. Here are this year's winners according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page:Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland - setting an unofficial record of 1:25:20. Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. - finishing in 1:45:48. Men's race: Benson Kipruto of Kenya - finishing in 2:04:24. Women's race: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya - finishes with the second fastest time with 2:14:18. Not too...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Study shows traffic congestion in Chicago has returned to pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you feel like you're crawling in gridlock traffic at almost all times of the day, you might be onto something.Researchers in Chicago said traffic has returned to the levels we saw before the pandemic.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey showed us how in some cases, it's worse and how remote work schedules are playing a big role.Because of remote or hybrid schedules, drivers are hitting the road at all times of the day, making the congestion more unpredictable than it was before COVID-19 came to Chicago.The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked with studying when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy