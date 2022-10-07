Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for a temp drop

Chicago First Alert Weather: A chill on Friday 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy and cool this evening with scattered rain as a cold front continues to push to the south of the area.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, then fall to the low to mid 40s overnight. A strong north wind Friday will allow for lake effect showers, especially in the morning.

CBS

Isolated showers and partly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s, but it'll feel colder thanks to a strong north wind gusting above 20 miles per hour.

CBS

Cold Friday night will a light freeze likely for the suburbs. Lows in Chicago will be in the upper 30s with a clearing sky.

CBS

Breezy, sunny and cool for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

CBS

A chilly start on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon. Low 40s in the morning, with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon with be milder in the mid 60s with increasing cloud cover.

CBS

TONIGHT: Scattered rain, breezy and cooler. Low 45°

FRIDAY: Morning showers likely, then isolated showers and partly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy north wind and chilly. High 54°

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 57°