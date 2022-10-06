Kansas Jayhawk Fan Viewing Guide - Week 6

We dig through the weekend games to help figure out which ones you should watch.

It's undeniable that the game of the week is the TCU Horned Frogs coming to Lawrence, KS to take on the Kansas Jayhawks . But there are plenty of other hours in the day to watch football.

With that in mind, we have a primer for the Kansas Football fan. A full slate of action that you can turn on that will whet that football appetite but also be relevant to your rooting interests. We'll pick a main game for the big TV, and then a second one for flipping during commercials or to stick on that laptop/tablet/second TV that we all know is sitting right there. While I'm assuming you will be watching (or attending) the Kansas game, there are still some interesting games to make sure you at least follow on your phone.

All game times below are Central. All odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Friday

Houston Cougars @ Memphis Tigers

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Game Time: Friday, Oct 7th at 6:30pm

TV Channel: ESPN2

Line: MEM -2.5

O/U: 57.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

There is really only one game worth watching, and even then this one might get ugly pretty early. Houston is running out of chances to right the ship and get back to being considered a respectable team, and Jayhawk fans should be rooting for them to do well, even if it's just to boost their own strength of schedule.

Honorable Mention: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Early Saturday

Yes I know that you are going to be watching the Jayhawks, but you still need something for your alternate screen.

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th at 11am

TV Channel: ABC

Line: UT -9.0

O/U: 65.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Oh, the schadenfreude possibilities! This is the perfect game to hate-watch, because basically all Big 12 fans want to see both of these teams struggle and do poorly, especially this season. I can definitely see an argument for punishing the network and conference for putting this on ABC while KU/TCU is relegated to FS1, but I personally will be enjoying how badly this one might go for both teams.

Purdue Boilermakers @ Maryland Terrapins

Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th at 11am

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Line: MD -3.0

O/U: 59.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

If you intend to boycott the game on ABC, then you probably don't want to watch an SEC matchup either. This is an intriguing game between two puzzling Big Ten teams. Maryland has a lot of people excited this season, but much like Kansas, TCU, Duke and others, there is a question about how much is legitimate improvement and how much is a soft schedule.

Honorable Mention: #8 Tennessee Volunteers at #25 LSU Tigers

Sat Afternoon

#11 Utah Utes @ #18 UCLA Bruins

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th, at 2:30pm

TV Channel: FOX

Line: UTAH -3.5

O/U: 64.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

This is a surprise matchup between two ranked teams, and UCLA has been an interesting story to follow this year. Many expected their undefeated season to come to an end last week against Washington, but they dominated early before holding on for an exciting win. Utah lost early to Florida, and are now trying to get back to their preseason expectations. This is likely a game to determine which team has the right to challenge USC for a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th at 2:30pm

TV Channel: FS1

Line: OSU -9.5

O/U: 68.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

A win last week makes the Cowboys the favorite in the conference, but Texas Tech still has a good enough team to be a pest. Will Texas Tech get a big road win to keep their argument alive for making a Big 12 Championship push? Or will Oklahoma State finally stop playing with their opponents and get a dominant win from start to finish.

Honorable Mention: #9 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Sat Evening

#20 Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th at 6:30pm

TV Channel: ESPNU

Line: KSU -2.0

O/U: 45.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Now that the Jayhawks have beaten Iowa State, fans should be rooting for them most of the way. Especially when they are playing some of the other contenders for the Big 12. Iowa State has the type of defense that has a chance to shut down the Kansas State attack, so it will be interesting to see if they can pull this one out at home.

Washington State @ #6 USC Trojans

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th at 6:30pm

TV Channel: FOX

Line: USC -12.5

O/U: 65.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

There is a non-zero that the Kansas State and Iowa State game gets non-competitive (or you just don't want to watch it) so here is an interesting option that should at least provide some entertainment.

Honorable Mention: #16 BYU Cougars at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sat Late Night

#12 Oregon Ducks @ Arizona Wildcats

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 8th at 8:00pm

TV Channel: PAC12 (Good luck...)

Line: ORE -13.0

O/U: 70.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

This is really pushing it for the Late Night window, but it's the only game that is even mildly interesting. Conventional wisdom says that Oregon should win this one big, but Arizona has done just enough to make you pause before pulling that trigger on the pick.

At the very least, if it disappoints then you can turn it off early and enjoy the rest of your night.

