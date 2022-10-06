Pumphouse Regional Arts Center hosting ‘Scary Stories on a Spooky Night’ in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With Halloween on the horizon, it’s time for tall tales to make you scream.

The Bluff Country Tale Spinners and the La Crosse Storytelling Festival group invites Halloween fans to Scary Stories on a Spooky Night.

It’s happening Saturday evening.

The stories are geared towards older audiences, but organizers say younger kids can come– if they dare.

The audience will experience a variety of tales.

“Some folk tales, some legend kinds of stories … two of our tellers make up their own stories so they’re original stories,” said Chairperson of La Crosse Storytelling Festival Terry Visger. “And one is a true story based on something that happened in Wisconsin.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and stories begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

You can buy them online or give the Pumphouse a call at (608) 785-1434.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.