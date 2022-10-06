Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
WSLS
WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
WSLS
An ‘udderly’ incredible rescue: Galax crews save cow from cellar
GALAX, Va. – What could’ve been a ‘cowtasrophy’ turned out to be an ‘udderly’ incredible rescue on Saturday in Galax. Around 11:49 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 1500 block of Fairview Road where they found a cow that had fallen seven feet into a cellar, the Galax Fire Department said.
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
Grandin Village dedicates ‘Walls That Unite’ murals during first Blocktoberfest
ROANOKE, Va. – Hanging up outside the Roanoke Co+op are nine murals a part of the ‘Walls That Unite’ project in Grandin Village. Through a collaborative partnership between the Grandin Village Business Association, the Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op the murals bring a little more attraction to the city.
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need
Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tourcounsel.com
What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?
Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
WSLS
Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building
VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse. After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant. “I would say to see life back in...
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
WDBJ7.com
Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark your calendars, because every Friday in October, Planet Fitness is giving away gift cards for free gas. The gym is handing out $30 gift cards to the first 50 people in line at a Salem gas station at 10 a.m. every Friday for the rest of the month. Friday’s gas giveaway was at the Go-Mart in Salem.
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
Comments / 0