Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where...
California voters to decide on reproductive rights through Prop 1
LOS ANGELES — The Supreme Court has already overturned Roe v. Wade, but some voters will decide on issues about abortion during the upcoming election. In California, Proposition 1 is asking voters whether they would like to change the state constitution to expressly include reproductive rights. Mauricio Leone and...
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
